Book Fetish: Volume 498
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 498, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
ACOTAR Sweatshirt from Snag Tights ($44): Official ACOTAR merch! This sweatshirt is shiny and cozy!
Rainbow Shelves Washi Tape ($5): Make your planner and stationery 100% more bookish and colorful with this gorgeous wash tape!
Dark Academia Enamel Pin ($13): Declare your love for dark academia — both the aesthetic and the literature, from classics to contemporary books!
Sheet Ghost Bookmark Set ($3): These sweet and classic ghost bookmarks are just the thing for your October reading!
Cozy Mystery Book Club Sweatshirt ($35): If reading cozy mysteries is more your cup of tea, this sweatshirt is for you!
