Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 498

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 498, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

ACOTAR Sweatshirt from Snag Tights ($44): Official ACOTAR merch! This sweatshirt is shiny and cozy!

Purple crew neck sweatshirt with silver stars and a mountain on it

Rainbow Shelves Washi Tape ($5): Make your planner and stationery 100% more bookish and colorful with this gorgeous wash tape!

A roll of Washi tape with rainbow books

Dark Academia Enamel Pin ($13): Declare your love for dark academia — both the aesthetic and the literature, from classics to contemporary books!

an enamel pin of a stack of books with spines reading "The Secret History," "If We Were Villains," and "Hamlet" with a skull and a cup of tea.

Sheet Ghost Bookmark Set ($3): These sweet and classic ghost bookmarks are just the thing for your October reading!

Cozy Mystery Book Club Sweatshirt ($35): If reading cozy mysteries is more your cup of tea, this sweatshirt is for you!

Green sweatshirt that reads :cozy mystery book club" with a stack of books and the tagline "female sleuths unite"

