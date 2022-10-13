This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

BONNE MAMANⓇ Bonne MamanⓇ, makers of your favorite premium preserves and jellies, are celebrating NEW Bonne Maman Herbal Tea, available in five distinct blends tailored for special moments throughout the day—like curling up with a really good book. Find a flavor to match your current read at BonneMaman.us and other retailer outlets.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 498, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Rainbow Shelves Washi Tape ($5): Make your planner and stationery 100% more bookish and colorful with this gorgeous wash tape!

Dark Academia Enamel Pin ($13): Declare your love for dark academia — both the aesthetic and the literature, from classics to contemporary books!

Sheet Ghost Bookmark Set ($3): These sweet and classic ghost bookmarks are just the thing for your October reading!

Cozy Mystery Book Club Sweatshirt ($35): If reading cozy mysteries is more your cup of tea, this sweatshirt is for you!

For even more bookish goodies, check out our other Book Fetish posts.