book lovers anonymous enamel pins
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 495

Simon & Schuster's Authorfest

Each season Simon & Schuster partners with book festivals nationwide to present insightful panel discussions between celebrated authors. The Fall 2022 AuthorFest Event will feature New York Times bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds. Both legendary authors are famous for crafting thought-provoking stories about the expression of self-identity through explorations of race, class, and sexuality.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 495, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

TBR Tarot Deck ($20): Don’t let the uncertainty of what to read next overwhelm you!

A deck of cards instructing you on what to read next

RBG Bookish Sticker ($5): Ruth said it best — “Never underestimate the power of a girl with a book.”

A pink sticker in the shape of a book with RBG on it and the quote "Never underestimate the power of a girl with a book."

Check You Out Card ($5): Tell your bookish boo what they mean to you!

A greeting card with books on the front and the words "If you were a library book, I'd check you out."

Book Lovers Anonymous Enamel Pin ($11): Not so anonymous if you wear this pin, but I’m not sure I want help anyway…

enamel pins featuring an open book that read "book lovers anonymous"

Bookish Sticker Sheet ($3): You are never too old to want to collect stickers!

A sheet of stickers of various books and book stacks in earth tones

