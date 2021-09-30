Book Fetish: Volume 475
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 475, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Peter Rabbit Plush Toy ($60): This is a sweet handmade gift for a little one or new baby in your life! Pair it with a Beatrix Potter book and you’ve got yourself a baby shower gift!
Handmade Heart Corner Bookmarks ($5): If you have a tendency to dog-ear pages and you want to break yourself of the habit, these sweet bookmarks are perfect!
Reading Ghost Sticker ($3): Spooky season means lots of great spooky reads…and book swag!
Book Lover Silicone Tray ($22): Calling all crafty people! This silicone tray is perfect for bookish baked goods and other crafty treats, edible or otherwise.
Bookish Hourglass Enamel Pin ($7): So many books, so little time!