Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 443, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bridgerton Stickers: While you’re waiting for season 2, cover everything you own with these Bridgerton-inspired stickers!

Pulp Fiction T-Shirt: We’re fans of commercial lit, and we’re not ashamed.

DNF Sticker: Consider this sticker your blanket permission to stop reading books you don’t like. Go forth, and be happy.

Trope Pencils: What’s your favorite?

To All the Boys Throw Pillow: Do you wish your home looked like Lara Jean’s? Now it can, thanks to Target’s new collection!