10 Book Embossers and Book Stamps to Gift the Reader in Your Life
When arranging your home library, there are a number of design decisions. After arranging your bookshelves, you choose how to organize the books on your shelves. Whether you’re sorting by author, color, genre, or the Dewey Decimal System itself, you want to be able to find your necessary books quickly. When assembling a book collection, I also want to mark books that are precious to me. Whether it’s a mass-market paperback or a decorative cloth-bound special edition with painted edges, it’s fun to add your own mark with a book embosser or book stamp.
As much fun as it is to organize my own library, I also enjoy looking in secondhand shops for books. Finding people’s old notes, old stamped library cards, and other random ephemera in the book makes it a great addition to the historical record. Adding designs to my own books could be a way of participating in that process of book history that I love personally. Having a stamp or embossment gives the book a little character that could be fun for the next owner of a book that I donate or leave in a Little Free Library.
Book embossers and stamps are also a great personalized gift for your book-loving friends. You can find the perfect themed one for fans of any genre. Many of the stamps listed here can also be purchased as embossers, so there are options for each type of decoration.
Decorative Book Embossers
Custom Library Embosser, Moon Phases: This book embosser with moon decoration would be great for science fiction, fantasy, or astrology fans. $45, or $20 as a stamp
Personalized Skull Skeleton Book Embosser: Embrace your favorite spooky thrillers and horror novels with this embosser. $38
Cat Book Embosser for Personalized Library: Make sure your cat friend is represented in your personalized library with this cat-outline embosser. $57
Personalized Book Stamps
Customizable Book Stamp in Bilbo’s Handwriting: The Tolkien fan in your life will get a kick out of this stamp that puts your name in Bilbo’s handwriting from the films. $10
Dragon Library Stamp: Fantasy fans can show off their favorite genre with this dragon guarding their bookish treasures. $42
Fantasy Dragon Curled around Books Book Stamp: This stamp is more in the style of a vintage library stamp, with a dragon curled around books like guarding gold. $33
Personalized Fantasy Sword Book Stamp or Book Embosser: This stamp is another great gift for fantasy fans so they can have a nod to a favorite knight or warrior with the sword. You can get it as a stamp or embosser. $28 or $40 as an embosser
Personalized Tarot Card Design Book Stamp: Tarot card enthusiasts can further show off their favorite activity with these decorative stamps. $32
Custom Mountain Ex Libris Book Stamp: A mountain scene adds another interesting artistic element to your books with this stamp. $41
This Book Belongs to Dinosaur Stamp: Kids will enjoy stamping this all over their growing book collection (and probably on some random papers as well). $28+
When thinking about gifts for this holiday season, you can find more book embossers, library-themed pins, and cat-lover bookworm gifts.