When arranging your home library, there are a number of design decisions. After arranging your bookshelves, you choose how to organize the books on your shelves. Whether you’re sorting by author, color, genre, or the Dewey Decimal System itself, you want to be able to find your necessary books quickly. When assembling a book collection, I also want to mark books that are precious to me. Whether it’s a mass-market paperback or a decorative cloth-bound special edition with painted edges, it’s fun to add your own mark with a book embosser or book stamp.

As much fun as it is to organize my own library, I also enjoy looking in secondhand shops for books. Finding people’s old notes, old stamped library cards, and other random ephemera in the book makes it a great addition to the historical record. Adding designs to my own books could be a way of participating in that process of book history that I love personally. Having a stamp or embossment gives the book a little character that could be fun for the next owner of a book that I donate or leave in a Little Free Library.