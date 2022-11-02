the librarian enamel pin
Enamel Pins for Librarians and Library Lovers

There is never not a time to talk about how much you love the library. Whether you’re a librarian or simply a library enthusiast, one way to show off your love and support for all things libraries is through sporting some sweet swag. While enamel pins might not have the choke hold on pop culture that it had just a few years ago, there is nothing wrong with snagging a pin, putting it on your denim jacket or tote, and showing off how much you love one of the most amazing human creations out there.

Find below a range of enamel pins for librarians and library lovers. You’ll see some takes on library cards, some cute creatures emblematic of libraries, due date cards, and so much more. These pins highlight the inclusivity and need to continue championing an institution dedicated to serving all people, not just those with the most money or most connections to political power (am I feeling spicy as I write this, knowing that libraries are continually under attack from far right-wing Christian nationalists? Indeed).

All of these goods are by small creators, so your few dollars help support the talent of folks who also love and support all things libraries.

Want more? Snag some great librarian shirts and sweatshirts and some due date card goods, too.

Image of a green enamel pin held by white fingers. It says "library card" and looks like a library card.

Want to show off how much you love the library and all your library card affords you? Grab this library card enamel pin. $15.

Image of a tarot card style enamel pin that says "the librarian" and features a green cardigan and black cat eye glasses.

A librarian tarot card would of course have a cardigan and cat eye style glasses. I’m obsessed. $12 and up.

Image of a blue book-shaped pin that says "support school libraries."

Believe in the rights of students to great school libraries? Here’s the pin for you. $9.

Image of a pin that says "support public libraries" in bright colors.

And here’s an option for those of you who want to also champion the public library. $8, and technically not enamel, but acrylic.

Image of a pin that is an open book. It has a rainbow above it, and it says "libraries are for everyone."

Libraries are for everyone — a reminder to everyone that libraries serve a whole community and not just one particular group or interest. $9.

Image of a pin with a library due date card and library card. It says "having fun isn't hard when you've got a library card."

If you don’t sing this like it’s sung in Arthur, time to watch some Arthur. $12.

Image of a blue pin in the shape of a book mobile that says "book mobile" in silver.

Who doesn’t love the book mobile? $10.

Image of a book cart on wheels with books on it. The text reads "read all the books."

This is another acrylic, not enamel, pin, but this book cart “read all the books” pin is too cute not to include in this library/ian collection. $5.

Image of a blue enamel pin that has a white banner reading "certified bookworm" on top of it.

Whether or not you officially have a librarian degree or not, if you love books, you are indeed a certified bookworm. $5.

Set of three enamel pins, including a book stack, a library book return, and a library card.

Snag a set of three great enamel pins, including a colorful book stack, a library book return, and a library card. $20.

Image of a round pin on a pink background. It says "library enthusiast" in pink and has a pastel color book.

Library enthusiast? You bet. $9.

Image of an enamel pin that features a colorful unicorn and a book cart

Last but not least, this is for all of the library unicorns out there. Shine bright. Shine on. $15.

