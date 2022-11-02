This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There is never not a time to talk about how much you love the library. Whether you’re a librarian or simply a library enthusiast, one way to show off your love and support for all things libraries is through sporting some sweet swag. While enamel pins might not have the choke hold on pop culture that it had just a few years ago, there is nothing wrong with snagging a pin, putting it on your denim jacket or tote, and showing off how much you love one of the most amazing human creations out there.

Find below a range of enamel pins for librarians and library lovers. You’ll see some takes on library cards, some cute creatures emblematic of libraries, due date cards, and so much more. These pins highlight the inclusivity and need to continue championing an institution dedicated to serving all people, not just those with the most money or most connections to political power (am I feeling spicy as I write this, knowing that libraries are continually under attack from far right-wing Christian nationalists? Indeed).

All of these goods are by small creators, so your few dollars help support the talent of folks who also love and support all things libraries.

Want to show off how much you love the library and all your library card affords you? Grab this library card enamel pin. $15.

A librarian tarot card would of course have a cardigan and cat eye style glasses. I’m obsessed. $12 and up.

Believe in the rights of students to great school libraries? Here’s the pin for you. $9.

And here’s an option for those of you who want to also champion the public library. $8, and technically not enamel, but acrylic.

Libraries are for everyone — a reminder to everyone that libraries serve a whole community and not just one particular group or interest. $9.

If you don’t sing this like it’s sung in Arthur, time to watch some Arthur. $12.

Who doesn’t love the book mobile? $10.

This is another acrylic, not enamel, pin, but this book cart “read all the books” pin is too cute not to include in this library/ian collection. $5.

Whether or not you officially have a librarian degree or not, if you love books, you are indeed a certified bookworm. $5.

Snag a set of three great enamel pins, including a colorful book stack, a library book return, and a library card. $20.

Library enthusiast? You bet. $9.

Last but not least, this is for all of the library unicorns out there. Shine bright. Shine on. $15.