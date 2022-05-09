10 Gift-Worthy Library Embossers for Bookworms

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I remember receiving a personalized “ex libris” embosser from my best friend in middle school. As a book nerd at that young age, I enjoyed it as one of the coolest gifts I ever got. It had a simple, round design with text only, but I loved it. It was something different than a rubber stamp with ink. It felt more grownup somehow — classier. I also liked to feel the textured, upraised marks on the paper.

Now the variety of embossing designs has multiplied to suit every possible fancy. There are many more choices than the simple circle with personalized text. While there are still those basic embossers available, you can find some whimsical ones out there, some with gorgeous calligraphy, and many with customizable images, too. However, since I tend to like a cleaner and less cluttered look, those types are the ones I’ve gathered here.

Below, I’m sharing some of my favorites if you’re looking for a special gift for that bookworm in your life, even if that bookworm is yourself. Keep in mind that many of these are customizable. You could simply remove the “ex libris” or “from the library of” to create an embosser that can personalize both your books as well as any other paper (i.e. invitations, letters, notes, envelopes, journals, etc.)

Understated but does the job. Get this custom embosser for $34.

If you like floral motifs, here’s an elegant option for $51.

Personalize this one with your own name and request. $34.

Put your monogram and your name on this pretty design. $51.

Sometimes just a monogram will do it. Use this embosser on more than just your books. $42.

A nice embosser for family collections! $51.

I’m in love with this embossed calligraphy. This gorgeous embosser goes for $42.

Here’s another with pretty calligraphy and an elegant design. $51.

This diamond-shaped embosser might suit your fancy. $40.

A geometric design paired with floral detail. This embosser goes for $51.

For some alternatives to embossers, check out these 50+ Rad Book Plates and these “From the Library of” Stamps.