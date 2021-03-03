Gifts For Readers Who Love Books and Cats

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

If you fall squarely in the center of the Venn Diagram of “loves books” and “loves cats,” you’ve come to the right place. There’s something about the connection of cats and books that runs a thread through history and continues to be seen through contemporary times. Perhaps it’s that cats are solitary creatures or that they’re likely to find themselves curled up in a wide array of spaces for their own leisure. Or maybe it’s that the sweet purr of a cat in one’s lap makes an excellent reading companion (in my house, this isn’t reality, as the cats are attention hogs, but books have suggested the other image to me as quite common).

I’ve done a roundup of cat notebooks in the past, and fellow Book Rioters have highlighted mugs with books and cats, as well as cat bookmarks. Find here even more great bookish cat goods — there’s something purrfect for everyone (don’t worry, folks: I’ve also got cat puns for days and some incredible literary cat names, too).

No Claws About It: Books and Cats Go Together Purrfectly

Cats and books will make you as happy as this pink vinyl sticker. $3.50.

The puns on this cat enamel pin are perfection. $11.

Cats, plants, books, and a cozy chair? Sign me up for this magnetic bookmark. $5.

A little bookworm cat print would look great on a bookshelf. $14.

Whether you’re apt to lose bookmarks or need a variety for marking your place in multiple books, this box of 30 cat paw bookmarks will suit your needs. $10.

Keep your books pristine with this library cat book sleeve. $16.

Correct. $30.

Customize your very own black cat ex libris stamp. $22.

The cat on this book stack sticker is going nowhere. $2.50.

This cross-stitch kit has everything you need: books, plants, cats, and a cozy place to lounge. $20.

I adore this metal bookmark featuring a cat and little birdie on a ladder. $25.

This black cat art is on my wall and it’s one of my favorite pieces. $30.

The ideal cat case for your Kindle Paperwhite. $30.

If you love vintage lockets, this cat cameo locket is awesome. $27.

It’s a space cat! What a cute magnetic bookmark. $6.

Get comfy in this cat and book dress. $43.

A warning and a promise exist on this cat and books enamel pin. $12.

The perfect tote bag does exist, and it reads books & coffee & cats & feminism. $16.

Whether you use a wine glass for wine or not, this cat and book glass will keep you in good company. $18.

If you’re a professional book nerd, this sticker is a must. $3.

Choose from a couple of different options for your next pair of cat and book earrings. $4.

This little mouse won’t get away. Cat and mouse metal bookends, $80.

If you are a fan of fairytales, hang out with this cat on his happy little sticker. $4.

Finally, if you’re looking for a cross-stitch project, this cats in the library pattern will keep you busy for a bit. $4.50 instant download.