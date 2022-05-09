This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Years ago I discovered the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI for short). One of the things I really liked about it was seeing the kind of people or fictional characters I shared traits with. Classifying book characters by their Myers-Briggs type is very fun! But for those of you who don’t know what MBTI is, let’s backtrack a little. The Myers-Briggs Type is a theory that aims to categorize psychological types by how a person perceives and reacts to the world. It uses four letters or categories to do so, and it can give you one of 16 different combinations. That’s what you call a “personality type.”

These letters are: E for extrovert, I for intuitive, S for sensing, N for intuitive, T for thinking, F for feeling, J for judging, and P for perceiving. You then combine those letters or categories to form the types. For example, I would be an INFP. You can read more about it on their website, or look for a book about personality types. But that’s the gist of it, and today I’m here to have fun with the personality types. Related to bookish things, this means I’m here to share with you which Myers-Briggs type are our favorite book characters!

One last thing before we start. I’ll be talking about 150 MORE fictional book characters by their Myers-Briggs Type. For we already have a list with no less than 202 characters! So strap in and let’s get started.

ESTP – The Promoter Content • Self-Confident • Outgoing • Open • Decisive ESTPs are active and playful. They like to have a fast-paced lifestyle that is silly rather than serious. They actively seek new challenges and love to problem-solve. However, ESTPs are also logical and analytical — which makes them a decisive bunch. Book Characters that include the ESTP Myers-Briggs type include: Gideon Nav (Gideon the Ninth), Jesper Fahey (Six of Crows), Noemí Taboada (Mexican Gothic), Hawke (From Blood and Ash), Blue (This Is How You Lose the Time War), Sring Venka (The Poppy War), Mozasu Baek (Pachinko), Nahri e-Nahid (The City of Brass), and Rufus (They Both Die at the End). View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEMLIN (@jemlin_c)

ESTJ – The Supervisor Organized • Group-Oriented • Focused • Conventional • Leader There’s a reason they call ESTJs the supervisors, for they are more traditional leaders who love organizing projects and people. They are also quick to complete tasks and love to do things “by the book” because of their analytical, logical, and pragmatic nature. Book characters with the ESTJ type include: Juliette Cai (These Violent Delights), Billy Dune (Daisy Jones & The Six), Anthony Bridgerton (Bridgerton), Altan Trengsin (The Poppy War), Sabran IX (The Priory of the Orange Tree), Ianthe Tridentarius (Gideon the Ninth), Jasper (A Wizard of Earthsea), and Eleanor Young (Crazy Rich Asians). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelika Nidua Buergo (@colouranomaly)

ESFP – The Performer Outgoing • Conventional • Talkative • Spontaneous • Emotional If one thing defines ESFPs, it’s their contagious enthusiasm for life. They are always warm, talkative, playful, and charming — and love to engage with their surroundings. Especially people. This type prefers experiencing life as is, rather than judging or organizing it. Book characters with the ESFP type include: Francis Abernathy (The Secret History), Rhy Maresh (A Darker Shade of Magic), Maddy Whittier (Everything, Everything), Percy Jackson (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Rosalind Lang, Marshall Seo (These Violent Delights), Daisy Jones (Daisy Jones & The Six), Peter Kavinsky (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Nina Zenik (Six of Crows), Jane Su (One Last Stop), and Achilles (The Song of Achilles). View this post on Instagram A post shared by María Paula Castellano 🇻🇪 (@noctefurorart)

ESFJ – The Provider Organized • Outgoing • Affectionate • Open • Easy to Read ESFJs have a very clear moral code that guides them. They tend to see things in terms of black and white and want others to play by the same rules. This type values loyalty and tradition — and tends to put business before pleasure. But they are also caring and warm people who deeply care about others. Book characters with the ESFJ type include: Yin Nezha (The Poppy Wars), Laila (The Gilded Wolves), Daphne Bridgerton, Edwina Sheffield (Bridgerton), Priya (The Jasmine Throne), Isaiah (One Last Stop), Tariq al-Ziyad (The Wrath and the Dawn), and Guinevere Beck (You). View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariana<3 (@simpingforagatha)

ENFP – The Champion Outgoing • Disorganized • Spontaneous • Irresponsible • Energetic ENFPs are a creative and imaginative type. They value individuality, freedom, and self-expression — and they tend to seek deeper meaning in their surroundings. This type is energetic, spontaneous, passionate, and loves possibilities. Therefore, they are especially interested in anything “new” that comes their way. Book characters with the ENFP type include: Howl (Howl’s Moving Castle), Addie LaRue (The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue), Rachel Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), Dante Quintana (Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe), Nico de Varona (The Atlas Six), Julian (Cemetery Boys), Coronabeth Tridentarius (Gideon the Ninth), January Andrews (Beach Read), and Daniel Jae Ho Bae (The Sun is Also A Star). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milo Wren (@pocketmilo)

ENFJ – The Teacher Social • Emotional • Altruistic • Involved • Open ENFJs are driven by their altruism and empathy. They tend to be humanitarian, and their ambition is directed at the world rather than just them. This type is also energetic and driven — and they tend to be very optimistic and forward-thinking. Like the type’s name, they are natural teachers and like to organize and guide others. Book characters with the ENFJ type include: Eli Cardale (Vicious), Arthur Parnassus (The House in the Cerulean Sea), John Ambrose McClaren (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Su Daji (The Poppy Wars), Julian Morrow (The Secret History), Virginia au Augustus (Red Rising), Sally Jackson (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), and June Claremont-Díaz (Red, White and Royal Blue). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dafne D.U. COMMISSIONS OPEN (@dafnedud)

ENTP – The Inventor Easygoing • Open • Disorganized • Adventurous • Insensitive Also known as visionaries, ENTPs are innovators. They love to analyze, understand, and know the nature of their surroundings. They do this with an open mind and quick wit — for they are charming, energetic, and enthusiastic people. But they are also spontaneous and often ignore tradition to try something new and forge their own paths. Book characters with the ENTP type include: Will Herondale (The Infernal Devices), Alex Claremont-Díaz (Red, White and Royal Blue), Kvothe (The Name of the Wind), Jiang Ziya (The Poppy War), Leo Valdez (The Heroes of Olympus), Kelsier (Mistborn), Eloise Bridgerton (Bridgerton), Lucy (The House in the Cerulean Sea), and Cardan Greenbriar (The Cruel Prince). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavna 🍂 (@kidovna)

ENTJ – The Fieldmarshal Decisive • Planner • Engaged • Ambitious • Dominant ENTJs are commanders, strategic leaders who love making long-term plans to fulfill their vision. They are assertive, logical, and quick-witted — and their driving force is their need to analyze and bring order to their outer worlds. As their name says, this type seeks positions of influence, as they are very ambitious and like to see a structured and organized world. Book characters with the ENTJ type include: Fang Runin, Yin Vaisra (The Poppy War), Luc (The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue), Evelyn Hugo (The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo), Marcella Riggins (Vicious), Darrow O’Lykos (Red Rising), Jude Duarte (The Cruel Prince), Kaz Brekker (Six of Crows), Parisa Kamali (The Atlas Six), Wu Zetian (Iron Widow), and Koh Hansu (Pachinko). View this post on Instagram A post shared by ryn (@rynsruins)

Note: Personality type descriptions are mostly taken from the Center for Applications of Psychological Type and Truity. The personality types of the characters were informed by a personality database and compared to other, external, sites like Funky MBTI in Fiction.

So those were 150 more book characters by their Myers-Briggs type. Don’t forget to check out the MBTI types of your favorite authors too!