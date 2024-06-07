Book Adaptations To Watch This Month

Things are getting hot, and I’m not just talking about the temperature (though it’s plenty hot here in the Southern United States, let me tell you). I mean that these June children’s book releases are on fire. As always, it was hard for me to narrow them down to ten. June’s picture book releases include books about steppin,’ horseback riding, and three that tackle different aspects of school—buses, lunches, and the first week. June’s middle grade releases include books about immigration, making friends, magic schools, foster care, and more. I enjoyed reading every single one of these June children’s book releases.