Adaptation Roundup: June 2024

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3.

The past few months have been exciting for people like me who love literary adaptations. Back in February, One Day (based on David Nicholls’s novel) was one of the best Netflix limited series I’ve ever seen. Then, in May, the movie of John Green’s YA novel Turtles All the Way Down premiered on Max, and American Fiction, adapted from Erasure by Percival Everett, streamed on Prime. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins’s Hunger Games prequel, arrived on Starz on May 14th. The Sympathizer, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, concluded on Max on May 26th.

Dune: Part Two was THE movie to see on the big screen this spring, especially in IMAX. Movie theaters have been inaccessible to me since long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. So, because I have lots of opinions about Frank Herbert’s classic Dune Saga, I anticipated streaming Part Two on Max on May 21st. I bet the cinematic experience was amazing—though I still can’t believe this infamous popcorn bucket was real.