I love word game apps. They’re a great way to entertain yourself when you just can’t get lost in a book, no matter how hard you try. You can also use them to distract yourself from the urge to doom scroll through Twitter for an hour. Whether you like a quiet, to yourself puzzle or if you’d rather use gaming time to be social, there’s something for you on this list of the best word game apps in 2021. If you’re trying to keep away from your phone entirely, try out one of the games in this post of games for word nerds.

1. Scrabble GO

Type of game: Scrabble, but without the fiddly pieces

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s Scrabble that you can play against a computer, which won’t get mad and flip the board like your little cousins used to when you got a high score. You can play against friends as well, or with strangers if you’d like to not get annoyed at your friends.

2. Boggle With Friends

Type of game: Word search–style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s a really nice way to play on the go and play with friends and family who aren’t with you. Plus you get to compete in live tournaments and it supports nine different play languages.

3. Hangman

Type of game: I’m pretty sure you know this already, but it’s a guessing game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: This is a nice way to play a childhood classic anywhere. Yes, you could do it the old fashioned way, but I think I know exactly two people who carry a pen and paper with them – the one is a MomFriend and the other is actually my mother.

4. Cryptogram

Type of game: A puzzle-style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: This is a really neat puzzle game that uses motivational quotes for each level. If you find the pattern, you get to read a really nice message. It’s a sweet add-on that will probably brighten your day.

5. Baikoh

Type of game: A Tetris-y word search game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: Um, there’s a grumpy avatar that will make you anthropomorphize the game and develop mushy gushy feelings? It’s also a really fun way to develop your vocab, since not only do you have to make up words, you need to make sure the words strategically destroy tiles.

6. Word Riddles

Type of game: A guess-the-word game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: You get to solve riddles without the danger of being eaten by a sphinx. Really though, this is a great way to memorize some riddles that you can spout off at the next (virtual!) get together in order to make yourself seem mysterious and wise.

7. Falling!

Type of game: Another Tetris-y word search game

Devices: Android

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: This is a game that lets you both hunt down hidden words and indulge your inner mad scientist. Plus you get to water a plant to make yourself feel a little less violent.

8. Kitty Scramble

Type of game: A word search game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: There are cats. Yes, you’re finding hidden words but you’re also getting to do it while looking at a cat on every screen. What’s not to love?

9. Words with Friends Classic

Type of game: Scrabble, but a different brand

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: There’s a Twilight fanfic that starts with this game. You think I’m joking – I’m not. It’s pretty much Scrabble GO but it’s a longer lived game and so you might have a smoother experience.

10. Crossword Quest

Type of game: Not exactly what it says on the tin – a crossword with a twist

Devices: Android

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: A crossword puzzle, but you don’t just rely on clues that are often obscure or very particular-lifestyle-centric. Instead, you unscramble the letters you’re given to figure out each of the words.

11. Quotescapes

Type of game: A guess-the-word game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: You get to learn proverbs and sayings while unscrambling words. Entertaining and educational at the same time.

12. Word Connect

Type of game: A crossword-style game, combined with word search

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: There are tons of themes and the in-built dictionary is pretty nifty.

13. Pictoword

Type of game: A guess-the-word game – with pictures!

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s a nice way to train both your word unscrambling skills and your picture identifying skills – two for the price of one!

14. Kryss

Type of game: A crossword-style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: If you’ve ever wanted help on a crossword puzzle, this one’s for you. It’s a turn-based crossword game so you get to work with someone else while trying to figure out the clues.

15. Word Cookies

Type of game: A word search–style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: You get to make cookies while unscrambling words, and that’s a fantastic thing to do. You may not get to eat the cookies, but you also don’t have to wash any dishes when you’re done so it kind of evens out.

16. Guess the Word

Type of game: As the title suggests, it’s a guessing game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: Another picture-style guessing game, only here you get a couple of options so that even if one of the pictures is completely foreign, you’ll probably recognize something.

17. Just Riddles

Type of game: A puzzle-style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: Another way to learn some new riddles and unscramble words. Plus the color scheme’s different if you’re not into the orange of Word Riddles.

18. Evil Apples

Type of game: Cards Against Humanity, but virtual

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s Cards Against Humanity, but virtual. This is a really great way to play an old favorite with people that you haven’t seen in a while – you’re almost guaranteed to both laugh and shudder in disgust while playing.