18 of the Best Word Game Apps in 2021

I love word game apps. They’re a great way to entertain yourself when you just can’t get lost in a book, no matter how hard you try. You can also use them to distract yourself from the urge to doom scroll through Twitter for an hour. Whether you like a quiet, to yourself puzzle or if you’d rather use gaming time to be social, there’s something for you on this list of the best word game apps in 2021. If you’re trying to keep away from your phone entirely, try out one of the games in this post of games for word nerds.

1. Scrabble GO

Type of game: Scrabble, but without the fiddly pieces

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s Scrabble that you can play against a computer, which won’t get mad and flip the board like your little cousins used to when you got a high score. You can play against friends as well, or with strangers if you’d like to not get annoyed at your friends.

A screencap of the Scrabble GO game, showing the board
A screencap of the Scrabble GO game, showing the board
A screencap an ad for the Scrabble GO game, showing custom tile options
An ad for the Scrabble GO game, showing that you can compete with friends

2. Boggle With Friends

Type of game: Word search–style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s a really nice way to play on the go and play with friends and family who aren’t with you. Plus you get to compete in live tournaments and it supports nine different play languages.

A screencap of an ad for the Boggle with Friends game, showing the baord
A screencap of the Bogle with Friends game board
A screencap of an ad for the Boggle with Friends game showing that you can play with friends
A screencap of an ad for the Boggle with Friends game, showing that you can win in-game rewards while playing

3. Hangman

Type of game: I’m pretty sure you know this already, but it’s a guessing game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: This is a nice way to play a childhood classic anywhere. Yes, you could do it the old fashioned way, but I think I know exactly two people who carry a pen and paper with them – the one is a MomFriend and the other is actually my mother.

A screencap of the Hangman game, showing a game in progress
A screencap of the Hangman game, showing the 1 player and 2 player options
A screencap of the Hangman game, showing how a word is chosen in 2-player mode
A screencap of the win notification in the Hangman game

4. Cryptogram

Type of game: A puzzle-style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: This is a really neat puzzle game that uses motivational quotes for each level. If you find the pattern, you get to read a really nice message. It’s a sweet add-on that will probably brighten your day.

A screencap of an ad for the Cryptogram game
A screencap of an ad for the Cryptogram word game, showing that you can play offline
A screencap of an ad for the Cryptogram word game showing that you can compete against others and climb leaderboards
A screencap of the Cryptogram word game, showing a game in progress

5. Baikoh

Type of game: A Tetris-y word search game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: Um, there’s a grumpy avatar that will make you anthropomorphize the game and develop mushy gushy feelings? It’s also a really fun way to develop your vocab, since not only do you have to make up words, you need to make sure the words strategically destroy tiles.

A screencap of an ad for the Baikoh word game showing the board
A screencap of an ad for the Baikoh word game
A screencap of the Baikoh word game, showing the board
A screencap of an ad for the Baikoh word game showing various playing screens

6. Word Riddles

Type of game: A guess-the-word game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: You get to solve riddles without the danger of being eaten by a sphinx. Really though, this is a great way to memorize some riddles that you can spout off at the next (virtual!) get together in order to make yourself seem mysterious and wise.

A screencap of an ad showing the start screen of Word Riddles
A screencap of an in progress game in Word Riddles

7. Falling!

Type of game: Another Tetris-y word search game

Devices: Android

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: This is a game that lets you both hunt down hidden words and indulge your inner mad scientist. Plus you get to water a plant to make yourself feel a little less violent.

A screencap of an ad for the Falling! word game showing the board

8. Kitty Scramble

Type of game: A word search game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: There are cats. Yes, you’re finding hidden words but you’re also getting to do it while looking at a cat on every screen. What’s not to love?

A screencap of a screen in the Kitty Scramble word game showing a cat with a fluffy cloak and stripy socks
A screencap of an ad for the Kitty Scramble word game showing how to play
A screencap of an ad for the Kitty Scramble word game showing one of the leaderboards

9. Words with Friends Classic

Type of game: Scrabble, but a different brand

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: There’s a Twilight fanfic that starts with this game. You think I’m joking – I’m not. It’s pretty much Scrabble GO but it’s a longer lived game and so you might have a smoother experience.

A screencap of an ad for the Words with Friends word game showing how boosts work

10. Crossword Quest

Type of game: Not exactly what it says on the tin – a crossword with a twist

Devices: Android

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: A crossword puzzle, but you don’t just rely on clues that are often obscure or very particular-lifestyle-centric. Instead, you unscramble the letters you’re given to figure out each of the words.

A screencap of an ad for the Crossword Quest word game showing various boards
A screencap of the Crossword Quest game showing different levels

11. Quotescapes

Type of game: A guess-the-word game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: You get to learn proverbs and sayings while unscrambling words. Entertaining and educational at the same time.

A screrencap of a level in Quotescapes showing the board
A screencap of a level in Quotescapes with the theme Peak

12. Word Connect

Type of game: A crossword-style game, combined with word search

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: There are tons of themes and the in-built dictionary is pretty nifty.

A screencap of an ad for the word game Word Connect showing various themes
A screencap of an ad for the Word Connect word game showing the in-game dictionary

13. Pictoword

Type of game: A guess-the-word game – with pictures!

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s a nice way to train both your word unscrambling skills and your picture identifying skills – two for the price of one!

A screencap of the Pictoword word game showing the level cleared screen

14. Kryss

Type of game: A crossword-style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: If you’ve ever wanted help on a crossword puzzle, this one’s for you. It’s a turn-based crossword game so you get to work with someone else while trying to figure out the clues.

A screencap of an ad for the Kryss word game showing the board

15. Word Cookies

Type of game: A word search–style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: You get to make cookies while unscrambling words, and that’s a fantastic thing to do. You may not get to eat the cookies, but you also don’t have to wash any dishes when you’re done so it kind of evens out.

A screencap of the start screen in the word game Word Cookies
A screencap of the board in the game Word Cookies confirming a correct answer

16. Guess the Word

Type of game: As the title suggests, it’s a guessing game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: Another picture-style guessing game, only here you get a couple of options so that even if one of the pictures is completely foreign, you’ll probably recognize something.

A screencap of an ad for the word game Guess the Word showing the start screen
A screencap of an ad for the word game Guess the Word showing the board

17. Just Riddles

Type of game: A puzzle-style game

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: Another way to learn some new riddles and unscramble words. Plus the color scheme’s different if you’re not into the orange of Word Riddles.

A screencap of an ad for the word game Just Riddles showing the board
A screencap of an ad for the word game Just Riddles showing the board

18. Evil Apples

Type of game: Cards Against Humanity, but virtual

Devices: Android | iOS

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Why you’ll love it: It’s Cards Against Humanity, but virtual. This is a really great way to play an old favorite with people that you haven’t seen in a while – you’re almost guaranteed to both laugh and shudder in disgust while playing.

A screencap of an ad for the game Evil Apples showing a game in progress

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!