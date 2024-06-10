LGBTQ Romantasy Novels TikTok Probably Isn’t Recommending to You

Welcome back! I hope your weekend was as filled with good books as mine was (shouts to R.O. Kwon and Glynnis MacNicol for being excellent company). It’s a light day to start the week, so let’s jump right in.

💖 TikTok tends to recommend extremely straight romantasy books, so we found a bunch of swoon-worthy LGBTQ ones for you.

🍿 Meet the cast of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us adaptation, hitting theaters August 9th.

📚 Have you read this sharp, provocative social novel?

🏳️‍🌈 You deserve a little treat for pride month. How about some gay and lesbian pulp fiction goodies?

📰 Feeling out of the loop? Here’s all the news we covered last week.

🎧 The best books of the year so far, Costco’s plans to scale back book sales, and more on this week’s Book Riot Podcast.