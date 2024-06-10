The Season of “Best Books of The Year…So Far” Has Begun, Costco Scaling Back Book Sales, Reese Grabs the Apple Bag, and more.
Jeff and Rebecca discuss Barnes & Noble’s list of the Best Books of the Year (So Far), dissect Costco’s new book-selling strategy, wonder about the price Apple paid to host Reese’s Book Club (Audio-only), and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Barnes & Noble’s best of 2024 so far
Costco to stop selling books year-round
US Audiobook Sales Hit $2 Billion in 2023
Apple Books becomes official audiobooks home for Reese’s Book Club