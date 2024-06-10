The Season of “Best Books of The Year…So Far” Has Begun, Costco Scaling Back Book Sales, Reese Grabs the Apple Bag, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca discuss Barnes & Noble’s list of the Best Books of the Year (So Far), dissect Costco’s new book-selling strategy, wonder about the price Apple paid to host Reese’s Book Club (Audio-only), and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Barnes & Noble’s best of 2024 so far

Costco to stop selling books year-round

US Audiobook Sales Hit $2 Billion in 2023

Apple Books becomes official audiobooks home for Reese’s Book Club

The Winner by Teddy Wayne

youthjuice by E.K. Sathue

Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck

Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K Reilly