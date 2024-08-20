Welcome to Tuesday. Let’s read about books, shall we? The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads It’s no surprise that historical fiction readers are always on the lookout for the next breakout title in the genre — can anyone unseat Kristin Hannah? Fall is the biggest publishing season of the year, and it brings some fantastic new historical fiction releases to the shelves. Goodreads has picked out these 21 new historical fiction titles as ones you should be adding to your To Read shelf.

Why Hasn’t Amazon Released a Color Kindle Yet? Still, even if the demand for these formats are undeniable, the current technology has limitations. Reading in color e-ink is much slower than black and white, so e-ink must improve first before it’s embraced by Amazon. Reading on a black and white Kindle can be slow at times; how much slower will it be in color? Consider reading manga in black and white e-ink: it’s painfully slow compared to reading them on an iPad. I imagine the experience will be frustrating in color e-ink. In addition to lagging, color e-ink has rendering issues. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Queer Gothic Horror, a Gay Fantasy Mystery, and More New LGBTQ Books This week's batch of new LGBTQ books includes a gay fantasy mystery in a gorgeous collectable hardcover, a haunting queer gothic horror novel, a foodie F/F romance in Vietnam, a royal M/M romance, queer poetry from a Book Riot favorite poet, a biography of the eternal life of Audre Lorde, and an nonbinary BIPOC anthology. Hooray, It's Time for New Books! Now, let's talk about this week's batch of new books! Today, I have an exciting new post-apocalyptic novella, a second book in a wonderful middle grade mystery series, and a dark eldritch horror fantasy.