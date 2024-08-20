The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024
Welcome to Tuesday. Let’s read about books, shall we?
The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads
It’s no surprise that historical fiction readers are always on the lookout for the next breakout title in the genre — can anyone unseat Kristin Hannah? Fall is the biggest publishing season of the year, and it brings some fantastic new historical fiction releases to the shelves. Goodreads has picked out these 21 new historical fiction titles as ones you should be adding to your To Read shelf.
Why Hasn’t Amazon Released a Color Kindle Yet?
Still, even if the demand for these formats are undeniable, the current technology has limitations. Reading in color e-ink is much slower than black and white, so e-ink must improve first before it’s embraced by Amazon. Reading on a black and white Kindle can be slow at times; how much slower will it be in color? Consider reading manga in black and white e-ink: it’s painfully slow compared to reading them on an iPad. I imagine the experience will be frustrating in color e-ink. In addition to lagging, color e-ink has rendering issues.
Queer Gothic Horror, a Gay Fantasy Mystery, and More New LGBTQ Books
This week’s batch of new LGBTQ books includes a gay fantasy mystery in a gorgeous collectable hardcover, a haunting queer gothic horror novel, a foodie F/F romance in Vietnam, a royal M/M romance, queer poetry from a Book Riot favorite poet, a biography of the eternal life of Audre Lorde, and an nonbinary BIPOC anthology.
Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!
Now, let’s talk about this week’s batch of new books! Today, I have an exciting new post-apocalyptic novella, a second book in a wonderful middle grade mystery series, and a dark eldritch horror fantasy.
Kids’ Books About Starting a Business
I don’t remember going through a phase when I wanted to own a business as a kid (I wanted to write horror novels and be a spy: a perfect combo), but many kids do. My daughter says she wants to run a cat rescue pet store. I’m allergic to cats, so I told her she could do that when she moves out! These four children’s books are great for kids with big business ideas.
Greenville County Library (SC) Wants to Remove Trans Books from YA Section
Now the Materials Review Committee recommended to the board that all transgender books in their teen areas be removed, too. Any books that include a character who has transitioned or is in the process of transitioning from a gender that corresponds to their biological sex to another will be moved to the adult section. This applies to both written texts and illustrations and will likely include books that cover topics such as pronouns or drag, as it did with the ban on trans books for those under 12.
The Book That Helped Start South Korea’s 4B Movement and Other Translated Books by BIPOC Women
I’ve gathered some books that give us a peek into the lives and perspectives of women writers from all over the world. There is a female Japanese serial killer, life during the Rwandan genocide, and even a book that helped start South Korea’s current feminist movement.
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.