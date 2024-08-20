Why Hasn’t Amazon Released a Color Kindle Yet?

Why Hasn’t Amazon Launched a Color Kindle Yet?

It may be that Amazon hasn’t seen the need for it. Novels make up a large portion of what people read on Kindles, and they are printed in black and white. However, now that manga, comics, and webtoons are gaining popularity, Amazon should take stock of the current publishing landscape.

Still, even if the demand for these formats are undeniable, the current technology has limitations. Reading in color e-ink is much slower than black and white, so e-ink must improve first before it’s embraced by Amazon. Reading on a black and white Kindle can be slow at times; how much slower will it be in color? Consider reading manga in black and white e-ink: it’s painfully slow compared to reading them on an iPad. I imagine the experience will be frustrating in color e-ink. In addition to lagging, color e-ink has rendering issues.

Color ereaders employ two types of technology that are based on e-ink, which are Gallery 3 and Kaleido 3. Gallery 3 renders colors somewhat faithfully, but it’s generally slow, making it awkward for reading. Meanwhile, Kaleido 3, which is now used by the majority of color ereaders, is much faster, but it doesn’t always accurately represent the actual color.