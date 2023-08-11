Misc Deals

The Barnes & Noble 50% Hardcover Sale is On Now!

Book lovers, take heed! Hundreds of hardcovers are on sale for 50% off at Barnes and Noble now. If you've had your eye on a bestseller or new release, here's your chance to stock up. You'll find both fiction and nonfiction for adults, YA titles, and kid lit, too. From memoirs and epic fantasy to mysteries and mythology, there's something for everyone.

Below are some of the most popular titles offered. The prices listed factor in the sale. Happy book buying!

The God of Endings
$14.99 The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
The Book of Everlasting Things
$14.99 The Book of Everlasting Things by Aanchal Malhotra
VenCo
$16.00 VenCo by Cherie Dimaline
Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$13.99 Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Sue Lynn Tan
Clytemnestra: A Novel
$13.49 Clytemnestra: A Novel by Costanza Casati
Delicious Monsters
$10.99 Delicious Monsters by Liselle Sambury
Under the Whispering Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$13.49 Under the Whispering Door (B&N Exclusive Edition) by TJ Klune
Paris: The Memoir
$15.00 Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton
The Black Queen
$9.49 The Black Queen by Jumata Emill
Blackwater Falls
$13.99 Blackwater Falls by Ausma Zehanat Khan
The Night Ship (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$14.00 The Night Ship (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Jess Kidd
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride
$15.00 The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
She Is a Haunting (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$9.49 She Is a Haunting (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Trang Thanh Tran
The Luminaries (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$9.49 The Luminaries (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Susan Dennard
Pageboy: A Memoir
$14.99 Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page
Ghost Eaters
$10.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman
A Restless Truth
$14.99 A Restless Truth by Freya Marske
Maame
$13.99 Maame by Jessica George
Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun
$13.49 Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun by Ellie Cosimano
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea
$14.49 Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig
Exiles
$13.99 Exiles by Jane Harper
Stella Maris
$13.00 Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy
The Davenports (B&N YA Book Club Edition)
$9.99 The Davenports (B&N YA Book Club Edition) by Krystal Marquis
The Dance Tree
$13.99 The Dance Tree by Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Nine Liars
$9.99 Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson
The Daughters of Izdihar
$14.49 The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai
The Cloisters (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$14.00 The Cloisters (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Katy Hays
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
$9.99 Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
That Self-Same Metal
$9.99 That Self-Same Metal by Brittany N. Williams
Age of Vice (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$15.00 Age of Vice (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Deepti Kapoor
The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$15.00 The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition) by N.K. Jemisin
Rule of Wolves
$11.49 Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo
Ander & Santi Were Here
$9.49 Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa
House of Cotton
$13.99 House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
A Living Remedy: A Memoir
$14.99 A Living Remedy: A Memoir by Nicole Chung
Liar, Dreamer, Thief
$14.99 Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong
Amari and the Great Game
$9.49 Amari and the Great Game by B.B. Alston
Tomatoes for Neela (B&N Exclusive Edition)
$8.99 Tomatoes for Neela (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Padma Lakshmi, Juana Martinez-Leal
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners
$8.99 Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho, Dung Ho
Eyes That Speak to the Stars
$9.49 Eyes That Speak to the Stars by Joanna Ho, Dung Ho
