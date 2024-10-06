8 Haunting Appalachian and Southern Gothic Novels

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Gothic literature often contains the experience of something sinister just lying beneath the surface of a normal-seeming facade. You might have characters that walk into an old Victorian house, and everything seems normal at first, but then suspicious otherworldly incidents start happening. Often, we’re never really sure if what’s happening is supernatural or not.

Southern Gothic may contain nods to its antebellum history. This type of literature frequently features the grotesque, sinister vibes, or evil characters that disguise themselves as innocent or good people. Appalachian Gothic is deeply connected to place. There’s often a rural setting with deep connections to the natural world. Sometimes nature itself seems to seek vengeance for the intrusion of industry and its destruction of the land.