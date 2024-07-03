Adaptation Roundup: July 2024

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com .

For many, the middle of summer is a time to go out and enjoy the nice weather with a host of outdoor activities. For an indoor kind who prefers the winter, it’s a time to catch up on television and get excited about which books and comics are available as movies and television shows. Most recently, I’ve been catching up on the latest season of Interview with the Vampire and going down research rabbit holes about the rest of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. In addition to Bridgerton, last month’s adaptation roundup featured some more royal historical dramas to satisfy my love of period costumes. And, if you haven’t caught up on Ncuti Gatwa’s first turn as the Doctor in Doctor Who, it’s an absolute banger season. Why go outside!

In the dead of summer, children’s movies and blockbuster tentpoles usually reign supreme. Even though these are still summer staples, streaming has shaken up the general release schedules of which movies come out when. This summer’s movie slate also includes some that premiered at film festivals to great reviews and might be award contenders this coming year.