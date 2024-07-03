Adaptation Roundup: July 2024
For many, the middle of summer is a time to go out and enjoy the nice weather with a host of outdoor activities. For an indoor kind who prefers the winter, it’s a time to catch up on television and get excited about which books and comics are available as movies and television shows. Most recently, I’ve been catching up on the latest season of Interview with the Vampire and going down research rabbit holes about the rest of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. In addition to Bridgerton, last month’s adaptation roundup featured some more royal historical dramas to satisfy my love of period costumes. And, if you haven’t caught up on Ncuti Gatwa’s first turn as the Doctor in Doctor Who, it’s an absolute banger season. Why go outside!
In the dead of summer, children’s movies and blockbuster tentpoles usually reign supreme. Even though these are still summer staples, streaming has shaken up the general release schedules of which movies come out when. This summer’s movie slate also includes some that premiered at film festivals to great reviews and might be award contenders this coming year.
For television, there’s a lot of exciting foreign media being released across streaming services. Korean dramas are huge on Netflix, and anime remains a dominant cultural force. This list skews much more male-heavy than usual, but that’s a general problem with adaptations in Hollywood, where work by cisgender male authors is prioritized. In July, there’s still a lot to look forward to for indoor kids who want an air-conditioned outing at the movies or staying in and streaming.
Movies to Watch in Theaters
Sing Sing
Theatrical Release, July 12th
Based on The Sing Sing Follies by John H. Richardson and Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code by Brent Buell, this film premiered to rapturous reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. A lot of attention is going to the performance of Colman Domingo, who was just nominated for an Oscar for Rustin last year. The story follows a group of men at Sing Sing Correctional Facility who participate in the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program and are trying to put on their own original show.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Theatrical Release, July 26th
Everyone’s favorite fourth-wall-breaking comic book character is back. Despite the background drama of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, this movie still came to be. For this outing, Deadpool and Wolverine will get recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for a mission that will upend the Marvel Cinematic Universe entirely. Get a character primer on Deadpool and read more Wolverine before you get your ticket!
TV Shows to Stream at Home
The Serpent Queen (season 2)
Starz, July 12th
As a framing device in the first season of The Serpent Queen, an older Catherine de’ Medici tells a servant named Rahima about how she achieved her status as Queen of France. The book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda seeks to undo some of the myths about the Queen, especially her apparent involvement in the “dark arts.” The second season continues the story of Catherine’s political machinations and royal intrigue.
Lady in the Lake
Apple TV+, July 19th
Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman follows a housewife-turned-investigative journalist in the 1960s in Baltimore. She tries to solve two mysterious deaths, one of a Black bartender and the other of a young white girl. Natalie Portman stars as Maddie Schwartz in the limited series adaptation.
Sweet Home (season 3)
Netflix, July 19th
The South Korean action-adventure show Sweet Home has been a massive success for Netflix — it was in the Netflix top 10 in more than 70 countries. We follow Cha Hyun-su, the only survivor of an accident that killed his family, who has moved to a new city and discovered that people in this city turn into monsters. The second season gets deeper into the lore of the monsters, and season three will be the final one, dealing with the fallout of the monsters and attacks from the first two. The show is based on the WebToon Sweet Home by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.
Tokyo Swindlers
Netflix, July 25th
Based on Tokyo Swindlers by Ko Shinjo, this Japanese show follows a group of real estate swindlers intent on leveling the playing field between them and unscrupulous real estate developers. They launch a plan to get a parcel of land that costs 10 billion yen, and the group con is incredibly high stakes. The English translation of the novel, by Charles de Wolf, is coming out in November of this year.
Anime Coming Soon
Senpai Is an Otokonoko
Crunchyroll, July 4th
The Japanese comic Senpai is an Otokonoko by pom is a romantic comedy about young love crossing barriers. When Saki falls in love with Makoto, she thinks Makoto is a girl like her. However, Makoto confesses that he is an Otokonoko (young man who dresses like a woman). Saki isn’t bothered and pursues a relationship anyway. The English-language translation is available on WebToon.
Too Many Losing Heroines!
Crunchyroll, July 13th
Based on the Japanese light novel by Takibi Amamori (and Imigimuru, Too Many Losing Heroines! follows a boy named Nukumizu Kazuhiko, who witnesses all his cool, popular female classmates getting dumped by boys who aren’t good enough for them. When he’s caught in their relationship drama, he tries to help the heroines find their happy endings.
