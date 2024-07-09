A Healthy Comic Book Obsession
A belated Happy Disability Pride Month to you all! If you’re disabled, I hope you are able to make some time to do something special for yourself this July.
Bookish Goods
Yes I Really Do Need All These Comic Books Mug by ShopZBox
Cut off the nosy questions before they begin with this self-explanatory mug! $19
New Releases
Cat + Gamer Volume Five by Wataru Nadatani
Riko’s life was turned upside-down when she decided to adopt a cat and explore life outside of her insular, video-game-centric world. How much different will things be now that she has TWO cats? Surely, twice the furry friends mean twice the fun, yes?
First Test: Protector of the Small by Tamora Pierce and Becca Farrow, Adapted by Devin Grayson
In this graphic adaptation of the beloved novel, a young woman takes advantage of her country’s recently liberalized laws to become a knight. But just because the laws have changed doesn’t mean that people’s attitudes have, and Kel faces enormous challenges on her way to becoming a brave fighter for justice!
Riot Recommendations
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: healthcare! It should be considered a basic human right, but all too many people don’t have access to the care they need. These graphic novels explore just a few of the reasons why people don’t get proper, timely treatment.
Memento Mori by Tiitu Takalo
In some ways, the Finnish healthcare system did right by Takalo: she survived her unexpected cerebral hemorrhage. But in other ways, like when she tried to seek psychological support to deal with the trauma of her near-death experience and its lingering effects, she encountered obstacle after obstacle. Finally, with the help of her art and her loved ones, she was able to find a new normal.
Freedom Hospital by Hamid Sulaiman
In the midst of the Syrian Civil War, people need medical care more than ever. Yasmine is determined to provide it to them, no matter their political affiliation or position in life. But running a hospital in the middle of a wartorn country run by a dictator is just as hard as it sounds, and Yasmine faces countless difficult decisions every single day.