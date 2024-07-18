10 of the Best New Nonfiction Audiobooks for Adults

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

Audiobooks are a fantastic medium for the nonfiction genre. There are so many topics that benefit from the conversational nature, speaking the quiet bits out loud, and allowing our minds the time to roll the thoughts around. It harkens back to the days of open forums filled with philosophy, learning, and shared knowledge.

Last week, I went to see Despicable Me 4 with my family for our weekly family night. One of the previews they showed was for Red One, which stars J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus. The first scene we get is him lifting weights with someone spotting him, and of course, I immediately noticed his arms. Between that and Dave Harbour as a buff Santa in Violent Night, sexy Santa media is definitely on the rise.

Keeping with the theme of Christmas in July, one of today’s recommendations involves another sexy Santa, and the other one is about a married couple trying to reignite the spark during the holidays.

When it comes to reading, despite arguments for and against them, audiobooks offer flexibility that traditional reading does not. Audiobooks provide access to consume our favorite literary loves while doing other things, like driving, cleaning, cooking, or even working out. Listening to a book frees you up to get those dishes in the sink done or go on a hot girl walk. There are numerous ways to access and consume audiobooks, ranging from library sites to dedicated platforms for audiobooks. One of the most popular and recognizable is Audible, an Amazon-owned audiobook platform.

Now that we’re halfway through the year, I wanted to check in on how your reading life is going, so I sent out a midyear check-in survey to Our Queerest Shelves subscribers. (And if you’re not a subscriber, why not go ahead and fix that now?) A bunch of you very kindly participated, so now I get to share your responses, starting with your favorite queer 2024 release you’ve read so far this year! I had to disqualify one of my favorite reads of the year so far, The Pairing by Casey McQuiston because it’s not technically out until the second half of 2024.