Sexy Santa Romance Novels for Christmas in July
Last week, I went to see Despicable Me 4 with my family for our weekly family night. One of the previews they showed was for Red One, which stars J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus. The first scene we get is him lifting weights with someone spotting him, and of course, I immediately noticed his arms. Between that and Dave Harbour as a buff Santa in Violent Night, sexy Santa media is definitely on the rise.
Keeping with the theme of Christmas in July, one of today’s recommendations involves another sexy Santa and the other one is about a married couple trying to reignite the spark during the holidays. Enjoy!
Bookish Goods
Festive Dog Book Sleeve by MapleLeafStitching
As someone who almost always has either her Kindle and/or a book on hand, sleeves like this are helpful in protecting both when on the go. The price for this particular one is $13, and you can pick between either one of the colors listed here.
New Releases
The Design of Us by Sajni Patel
Bhanu is looking forward to her vacation in Hawai’i, since it will give her a break from work — specifically Sunny, her co-worker and nemesis. Then she discovers he’s at the same hotel for a close friend’s wedding, which leaves her less than pleased. But when she overhears his ex snarkily commenting on his still single status, she can’t help but help him save face by claiming to be his new girlfriend. When the ex texts the entire wedding party updating them on this development, they resolve to play the part of a happy couple for one week. It’s just one week, so it should be a piece of cake, right?
The Bone Heart by Ivy Warren
In an act of defiance, Elise runs away to marry her art tutor, stowing away on a merchant vessel to meet him. Unfortunately, she accidentally boarded The Bone Heart, a pirate ship run by the ruthless Captain Halliwell, and is quickly conscripted to join her crew. As she works to earn her place, she slowly becomes more drawn to the Captain, seeing the softer side she hides. Soon their mutual attraction proves too much to ignore, but will it survive the tumultuous life of piracy?
Riot Recommendations
As promised in the opening, here are some more books to celebrate Christmas in July with. Enjoy!
Rockin’ Around That Christmas Tree by Donna Hill and Francis Ray
After over twenty years of playing the part of wife and mother, Denise is ready for a change. But her husband Edward is content to keep things the way they are. Knowing that she will have to make the change she wants, she announces at the family’s Thanksgiving dinner she’s leaving Edward and selling the house. While their grown children struggle with this change, Edward resolves a plan to win his wife back by Christmas.
Santa Claus Is Going to Town on Me by M.L. Eliza
Despite her name, Holly hates Christmas. So when she hears an intruder in her house on Christmas Eve, it seems to be another thing to add to the list of why. She’s surprised to discover that the unknown person is the attractive, real-life Santa Claus. He’s determined to uncover why she hates Christmas and change her mind by showing her a very merry and sexy holiday.
Looking for more sexy Santa stories? Check out Book Riot’s explorations of Why Is Santa Claus Erotica Suddenly So Popular?
And that's all she wrote for today.
