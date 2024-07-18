8 Essential Jewish History Books for Readers of all Ages

Judaism is a monotheistic, Abrahamic religion that began in the ancient Middle East and whose history sweeps from the late Bronze Age to the present day. Evidence of the practice of Jewish beliefs and rituals has been found in archeology dating all the way back over three thousand years, including the remains of temples and texts relaying Jewish life in ancient civilizations. The Jewish faith grew from its earliest days among the Israelites through the building of the Second Temple and continued under the harsh persecution of the Roman Empire and the destruction of the Second Temple under the Roman emperors. From then to the present, Judaism has maintained a rich tradition of faith and scholarship in the face of multiple genocides and antisemitism, which readers can learn more about by picking up Jewish history books.

The Jewish history books included here are merely a starting place to jump into the rich and long history of Judaism, no matter your age or prior knowledge. Whether you are looking for a picture book to introduce the youngest of readers to Jewish history or you want an encyclopedia you can return to repeatedly, these books will help you deepen your understanding of Jewish history and provide a solid foundation for learning more.