8 Essential Jewish History Books for Readers of all Ages
Judaism is a monotheistic, Abrahamic religion that began in the ancient Middle East and whose history sweeps from the late Bronze Age to the present day. Evidence of the practice of Jewish beliefs and rituals has been found in archeology dating all the way back over three thousand years, including the remains of temples and texts relaying Jewish life in ancient civilizations. The Jewish faith grew from its earliest days among the Israelites through the building of the Second Temple and continued under the harsh persecution of the Roman Empire and the destruction of the Second Temple under the Roman emperors. From then to the present, Judaism has maintained a rich tradition of faith and scholarship in the face of multiple genocides and antisemitism, which readers can learn more about by picking up Jewish history books.
The Jewish history books included here are merely a starting place to jump into the rich and long history of Judaism, no matter your age or prior knowledge. Whether you are looking for a picture book to introduce the youngest of readers to Jewish history or you want an encyclopedia you can return to repeatedly, these books will help you deepen your understanding of Jewish history and provide a solid foundation for learning more.
Jewish History Books for Children and Young Adults
Always an Olivia: A Remarkable Family History by Carolivia Herron, Illustrated by Jeremy Tugeau
Young girl Carol Olivia is the latest in her family to bear the name Olivia, and in this book (based on the author’s own family) her grandmother traces the family’s history from the time of the Spanish Inquisition to their encounters with pirates and their journey to America. This story offers young readers the history of a Jewish family across generations and world events.
The Giant, the Slingshot, and the Future King by Tammar Stein, illustrated by Dodo Maeder
This easy-reader chapter book is a great choice for kids who have heard the story of David and Goliath and are ready to learn more. Both kids and their parents will enjoy reading David’s tale of going from a young shepherd to a leader and king. Stein’s writing and Maeder’s illustrations are supported by an author’s note placing the story in religious context and examples of archeological evidence.
The Amazing History of the Jews by Chaya Burstein
This survey of Jewish history includes informative text and cartoon graphics that will appeal to late elementary and middle grade readers. This expansive text is a good choice for a Jewish history primer with fun and colorful illustrations, references to religious texts and traditions, and an informative overview of Jewish history.
The Veterans of History: A Young Person’s History of the Jews by Mitchell Silver
This guide to the cultural and social history of the Jewish people is a great starting place for teenagers looking to learn more about Jewish history. Spanning from ancient times to the present, the writing incorporates elements of Jewish literary traditions and social movements to create an engaging and informative book.
Jewish History Books for Adults
An Illustrated Encyclopedia of Jewish History and Judaism by Lawrence Joffe and Dan Cohn-Sherbok
This beautiful book would be an excellent reference to have on hand or a good gift for a reader interested in Jewish history. This illustrated encyclopedia of Jewish history discusses Judaism from its roots to the present day and incorporates religious rituals and symbolism into its history.
Stranger in the Desert: A Family Story by Jordan Salama
One Thanksgiving, Jordan Salama is at his grandparents’ house when he discovers a binder filled with aged documents and photos that tell the history of his Jewish family: from Spain to the Ottoman Empire to South America. This discovery leads Salama from Damascus to Argentina in search of his ancestors, and the unknown descendants they may have left behind. Part intensely personal memoir, part history, Salama’s search to learn more about who he came from will connect with readers.
Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew by Michael W. Twitty
Twitty explores history in a delicious way: by tracing the culinary and religious roots of the African Atlantic and Jewish diasporas and looking at how these traditions have influenced modern cuisine. In addition to Twitty’s engaging writing and scholarship, readers will also find recipes to further explore this history in their own kitchens.
Jews on the Frontier: Religion and Mobility in Nineteenth-Century America by Shari Rabin
Too often American history books and narratives of the American West fail to include the Jewish people who were present in their narratives. Rabin’s book looks at a little-explored aspect of Jewish American history by using primary sources and historical narratives to look at the impact of Jewish mobility in nineteenth-century America on Judaism in American society and culture.
