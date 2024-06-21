10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR
10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR
Early June marks the latest round of Nebula Award winners. I’m writing this post before the awards, so by the time this goes live, the winners will have been announced. Congratulations to them all! As both an admiring reader and aspiring writer in the science fiction and fantasy genres, the Nebula Awards is an important annual event. As a writer, it’s a chance for me to support writers and friends in my community when they’re nominated and/or win. As a reader, both in regards to the nominees and winners, if I haven’t read them already, they’re immediately added to my TBR.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
This week, the most-read books on Goodreads list has been shaken up a little bit. After weeks of the same books being only slightly reordered week to week, this time a new release has jumped two books by the same author into the top five.
The others in the top five are familiar, but scrolling through the rest of the most-read books on Goodreads this week brings some recently released titles to the surface, like the new dark romance novel Leather & Lark (The Ruinous Love Trilogy #2) by Brynne Weaver and the new Ali Hazelwood book Not In Love — which is the #1 most popular book this week on The StoryGraph.
The Bookish Lost Media I Wish I Could Watch Again
I’m honestly not sure that the world of books and reading is exciting enough for a multi-part or multi-season reality show. And it’s not because I don’t believe in the power of books or reading. It’s just that these activities are not especially exciting ones to watch — how long can you seriously view an author vacuum their home instead of typing words onto their computer? How many different ways will you count a reader adjusting their seating position to find the optimal reading pose? The excitement is inside of us rather than something we project outwardly.
But there have been bookish reality shows before and certainly, there are more to come.
The 2024 Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards
Presented annually since 1967, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards are among the most prestigious given to books for young readers. They are given every year in June in three categories: picture book, fiction, and nonfiction. These awards are limited to books published in the United States, though the creators of those books can be from any country. Winners are selected by three judges selected by Horn Book’s editor-in-chief.
The 2024 awards were announced June 20. Here are the finalists and honors in each category.
The True Love Story is Friendship
When it comes to rom-com novels, 2024 has been a year of wins. I’ve already recommended others for you this year, and I’ve even recommended another Laura Hankin novel recently. But this new release is such a win that I have to bring it up. In fact, One-Star Romance is probably my favorite rom-com of the year so far. And you know what’s super wild about that? This is actually Laura Hankin’s first romance novel. This author is such a natural fit for this genre, though. I loved everything about this book, and I think you will too.
