10 Nebula Award Winners You Should Put on Your TBR

This week, the most-read books on Goodreads list has been shaken up a little bit. After weeks of the same books being only slightly reordered week to week, this time a new release has jumped two books by the same author into the top five.

The others in the top five are familiar, but scrolling through the rest of the most-read books on Goodreads this week brings some recently released titles to the surface, like the new dark romance novel Leather & Lark (The Ruinous Love Trilogy #2) by Brynne Weaver and the new Ali Hazelwood book Not In Love — which is the #1 most popular book this week on The StoryGraph.