The 2024 Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards

Picture Book

Winner: Do You Remember? written and illustrated by Sydney Smith

Honor: I’m From by Gary R. Gray, Jr. and illustrated by Oge Mora

Honor: Ode to a Bad Day by Chelsea Lin Wallace and illustrated by Hyewon Yum

Fiction

Winner: Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson

Honor: The Blood Years by Elana K. Arnold

Honor: Rez Ball by Byron Graves

Nonfiction and Poetry

Winner: The Mona Lisa Vanishes: A Legendary Painter, a Shocking Heist, and the Birth of a Global Celebrity by Nicholas Day and illustrated by Brett Helquist

Honor: Kin: Rooted in Hope by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Jeffery Boston Weatherford

Honor: Fungi Grow by Maria Gianferrari and illustrated by Diana Sudyka

Special Citation

The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families by Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

More information about the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards, including reviews of each of the titles above and a look at previous winners, can be found here.

