Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
boston globe horn book award logo
Children's

The 2024 Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Presented annually since 1967, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards are among the most prestigious given to books for young readers. They are given every year in June in three categories: picture book, fiction, and nonfiction. These awards are limited to books published in the United States, though the creators of those books can be from any country. Winners are selected by three judges selected by Horn Book’s editor in chief.

The 2024 awards were announced June 20. Here are the finalists and honors in each category.

Image of the winners and honor books for the boston globe-horn book awards 2024

Picture Book

Winner: Do You Remember? written and illustrated by Sydney Smith

Honor: I’m From by Gary R. Gray, Jr. and illustrated by Oge Mora

Honor: Ode to a Bad Day by Chelsea Lin Wallace and illustrated by Hyewon Yum

Fiction

Winner: Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson

Honor: The Blood Years by Elana K. Arnold

Honor: Rez Ball by Byron Graves

Nonfiction and Poetry

Winner: The Mona Lisa Vanishes: A Legendary Painter, a Shocking Heist, and the Birth of a Global Celebrity by Nicholas Day and illustrated by Brett Helquist

Honor: Kin: Rooted in Hope by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Jeffery Boston Weatherford

Honor: Fungi Grow by Maria Gianferrari and illustrated by Diana Sudyka

Special Citation

The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families by Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

More information about the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards, including reviews of each of the titles above and a look at previous winners, can be found here.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream