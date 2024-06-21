The 2024 Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards
Presented annually since 1967, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards are among the most prestigious given to books for young readers. They are given every year in June in three categories: picture book, fiction, and nonfiction. These awards are limited to books published in the United States, though the creators of those books can be from any country. Winners are selected by three judges selected by Horn Book’s editor in chief.
The 2024 awards were announced June 20. Here are the finalists and honors in each category.
Picture Book
Winner: Do You Remember? written and illustrated by Sydney Smith
Honor: I’m From by Gary R. Gray, Jr. and illustrated by Oge Mora
Honor: Ode to a Bad Day by Chelsea Lin Wallace and illustrated by Hyewon Yum
Fiction
Winner: Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson
Honor: The Blood Years by Elana K. Arnold
Honor: Rez Ball by Byron Graves
Nonfiction and Poetry
Winner: The Mona Lisa Vanishes: A Legendary Painter, a Shocking Heist, and the Birth of a Global Celebrity by Nicholas Day and illustrated by Brett Helquist
Honor: Kin: Rooted in Hope by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Jeffery Boston Weatherford
Honor: Fungi Grow by Maria Gianferrari and illustrated by Diana Sudyka
Special Citation
The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families by Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer
More information about the Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards, including reviews of each of the titles above and a look at previous winners, can be found here.
