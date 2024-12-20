10 Great Nonfiction Books from 2024

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

2024 has been an incredible year for nonfiction. We have a new memoir from Salman Rushdie that tells of the harrowing experience of how he was attacked at a book event. Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson published her culinary memoir, which has to be one of the most beautiful books to hit shelves this year. And there’s a new book from Midnight in Chernobyl author Adam Higginbotham; this time he examines what went wrong that fateful day when Americans watched the space shuttle Challenger explode across their televisions.