10 Great Nonfiction Books from 2024
2024 has been an incredible year for nonfiction. We have a new memoir from Salman Rushdie that tells of the harrowing experience of how he was attacked at a book event. Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson published her culinary memoir, which has to be one of the most beautiful books to hit shelves this year. And there’s a new book from Midnight in Chernobyl author Adam Higginbotham; this time he examines what went wrong that fateful day when Americans watched the space shuttle Challenger explode across their televisions.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Not only are three of the top five spots taken by Christmas romances, but even more are on the full 50-book list: there are at least ten Christmas themed titles, which shows just how many people read seasonally. Books on the longlist include The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally Carter, The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore, and In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren.
The Year in Anti-Book Ban Laws (& What They Actually Mean)
The wave of anti-book ban laws passed this year deserves recognition. But it also necessitates pausing to not only understand what these laws actually mean—they aren’t going to stop book censorship, for one—but also why they will not be the solution to America’s ongoing book ban problem.
You’ve Never Read a Supernatural Romance Quite Like This One
The best thing about the book I’m recommending for you today? It’s the best of both worlds (yes, cue the Hannah Montana song. Always). This is first and foremost a romance story, but one of the love interests is a ghost. The book just came out this month, so it’s hot off the press.
Let’s Muse About Comic Book Museums
The days when people thought of comic books as nothing but cheap, childish entertainment will probably never end completely. Fortunately, there are now lots of people who recognize the value of this unique and powerful form of storytelling. That includes the folks behind these museums, which provide an elite platform from which to educate the public about the importance of comics (not to mention some good ideas for your next vacation).