You’ve Never Read a Supernatural Romance Quite Like This One

Adam Gallagher is a writer who made a name for himself with his memoir about his experiences as an ex-Mormon who left the church and came out as gay. But since the moderate success of his first book, his opportunities have sort of dried up. Then, just when he’s given up hope, an unexpected opportunity presents itself to him: Hollywood superstar Roland Rogers is ready to tell his story, and he wants Adam to ghostwrite his autobiography.

There’s just a small problem: Roland Rogers died in a skiing accident. No one knows this yet. Now that Roland is a ghost, he wants to get his real story out to the public before it’s too late. Roland Rogers has been closeted for his entire career. This is his final opportunity to let the world know who he really is, and he knows Adam is the perfect person to help him tell his story.

Thankfully, even though he’s a ghost who does not occupy space in the physical world, Roland is still able to communicate through technology. So when Adam shows up expecting to speak to the A-list movie star in the flesh, he’s quite shocked to realize not only is Roland only able to communicate through speakers, but he is 100% a ghost. Still, despite the obvious obstacles keeping these two apart, Adam and Roland grow closer through their deep conversations via kitchen speakers and shower radios. And you guessed it—they also begin to fall for each other.

Will Roland be able to get his real, authentic self on the page before his spirit fades away forever? If so, what would the consequences of this reveal be? What will become of his relationship with Adam? Obviously, I’m not going to tell you the answers to these questions. You’ll have to read the book to find out.

We’ve all seen supernatural romance stories before, both on the page and on screen. A lot of the technology-based romantic conversations in this book also gave me definite Her (2013) vibes. But Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet is a ghost love story unlike any other one you’ve ever read. The rules of the ghost world are very imaginative and unique to this story, which I think will make this story appeal to anyone who usually gravitates toward ghost stories and the supernatural.

But for the romance-loving readers, there’s plenty of that here as well. The love story between Adam and Roland feels genuine. Both Adam and Roland’s individual stories are so well-developed and compelling, and when the two come together, they make each other better. Despite all of their differences and despite the fact that Roland is, you know, deceased, their love story just makes sense. And if you like your romance spicy, there is quite a bit of that here as well. Just maybe not in the way you’re expecting.

Roland Rogers was published on December 3 from Zando. Pick up a copy and get ready to experience the most unique, inventive, and heart-wrenching supernatural romance you’ve ever read.