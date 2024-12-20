10 of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2024

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—best books of the year list season! It seems like every day when I open my inbox or check social media I discover that even more “best of” lists have dropped, and I’m loving every second of it. Here at True Story, we celebrate nonfiction and all of the true stories that captivate, educate, challenge, and encourage us.

2024 has been an incredible year for nonfiction. We have a new memoir from Salman Rushdie that tells of the harrowing experience of how he was attacked at a book event. Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson published her culinary memoir, which has to be one of the most beautiful books to hit shelves this year. And there’s a new book from Midnight in Chernobyl author Adam Higginbotham; this time he examines what went wrong that fateful day when Americans watched the space shuttle Challenger explode across their televisions.