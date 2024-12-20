10 of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2024
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—best books of the year list season! It seems like every day when I open my inbox or check social media I discover that even more “best of” lists have dropped, and I’m loving every second of it. Here at True Story, we celebrate nonfiction and all of the true stories that captivate, educate, challenge, and encourage us.
2024 has been an incredible year for nonfiction. We have a new memoir from Salman Rushdie that tells of the harrowing experience of how he was attacked at a book event. Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson published her culinary memoir, which has to be one of the most beautiful books to hit shelves this year. And there’s a new book from Midnight in Chernobyl author Adam Higginbotham; this time he examines what went wrong that fateful day when Americans watched the space shuttle Challenger explode across their televisions.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed right now, never fear! I’m here for you. To celebrate true stories, I’ve rounded up ten of the best nonfiction titles to hit bookshelves. Whether you’re a botany fan or you’re into memoirs, there is sure to be something on this list for you.
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
With all the buzz around There’s Always This Year, it seems like readers have loved this book, and critics heartily agree. It was longlisted for the National Book Award and for an Andrew Carnegie Medal. Abdurraqib reflects on his childhood growing up in Columbus, Ohio, in the 1990s during the golden age of basketball. He uses his personal experience to springboard into ideas about the systems in place that decide who gets to “make” it and who doesn’t.
How to Tell When We Will Die: On Pain, Disability, and Doom by Johanna Hedva
In one of the most captivating reads of the year, Johanna Hedva examines what it’s like to live in a disabled body. In their viral essay, “Sick Woman Theory,” Hedva delves into ideas around the question, what does protesting look like when you’re a disabled, mostly housebound person? Crip theory, gender and sexuality, class politics—Hedva covers it all throughout the essay collection.
Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham
Adam Higginbotham’s Challenger has been the it “dad book” of the year. What’s more, it won the Kirkus Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for an Andrew Carnegie Medal. On January 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded over the Atlantic. Higginbotham takes us back to the origins of the missions and everything that went wrong along the way.
Whiskey Tender: A Memoir by Deborah Jackson Taffa
Longlisted for an Andrew Carnegie Medal and a finalist for the National Book Award, Whiskey Tender has been one of the must-read memoirs of the year. A mixed-tribe Native, Taffa was always told that if she would assimilate and integrate into mainstream American culture, she’d achieve the “American Dream.” But Taffa realizes that to achieve the American ideal, she would have to give up her Native culture. In her memoir, Taffa examines the myths around Native integration and the detrimental impact it has had on Native communities throughout the decades.
Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling by Jason De León
This National Book Award-winning book is one you won’t want to miss. Over the course of seven years, De León embedded himself in the world of human smuggling. Giving a rare insight into this world, De León follows smugglers—often called coyotes or guides—who lead migrants across the border from Mexico into the United States. His reporting pushes back against the stereotypes of smugglers and migrants, creating an engrossing, character-driven narrative.
By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle
Everywhere you turn, By the Fire We Carry keeps appearing, including being longlisted for an Andrew Carnegie Medal. In the 1830s, the Muscogee were forcibly relocated and promised land, but this promise was broken when Oklahoma was created on their territory. Nagle details these events and follows the Supreme Court Case in 2020 when the Muscogee’s reservation was contested.
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
In the summer of 2022, Salman Rushdie was about to give a talk on the importance of keeping writers safe when a man dressed all in black attacked him with a knife. Rushdie’s memoir chronicles the attack and its aftermath. Critics and readers haven’t stopped talking about Knife since it was announced, and it was a finalist for the National Book Award.
The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth by Zoë Schlanger
Plant lovers rejoice! This one’s for you. Science reporter Zoë Schlanger delves into the world of all things plants. She examines plant ecosystems from around the world, marveling at the incredible adaptability of different species of plants. Schlanger discusses how scientists have discovered that plants hear sounds, recognize each other, and communicate over long distances.
Another Word for Love: A Memoir by Carvell Wallace
Longlisted for the Kirkus Prize, Another Word for Love follows Carvell Wallace as he navigates the world as a queer Black man in America. He experiences homelessness and later finds a safe haven with a young single mother in a mostly-white Pennsylvania town. As his life evolves, Wallace begins to reexamine the depth of love people can hold for one another.
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson
In this culinary memoir, former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson shares the stories behind her family’s treasured recipes. She follows generations of country Black cooks in Kentucky, each making their mark on the world. The book includes gorgeous photos of mouthwatering dishes and profiles of key figures from Wilkinson’s family history. With its stunning prose and emotional depth, it’s a must-read memoir of the year.
What a year for nonfiction! For more of the best books of the year, check out Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024 list.