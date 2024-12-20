Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
best nonfiction books of 2024 cover collage
True Story

10 of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kendra Winchester

Contributing Editor

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia, which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women, a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave, and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

View All posts by Kendra Winchester

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—best books of the year list season! It seems like every day when I open my inbox or check social media I discover that even more “best of” lists have dropped, and I’m loving every second of it. Here at True Story, we celebrate nonfiction and all of the true stories that captivate, educate, challenge, and encourage us. 

2024 has been an incredible year for nonfiction. We have a new memoir from Salman Rushdie that tells of the harrowing experience of how he was attacked at a book event. Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson published her culinary memoir, which has to be one of the most beautiful books to hit shelves this year. And there’s a new book from Midnight in Chernobyl author Adam Higginbotham; this time he examines what went wrong that fateful day when Americans watched the space shuttle Challenger explode across their televisions.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed right now, never fear! I’m here for you. To celebrate true stories, I’ve rounded up ten of the best nonfiction titles to hit bookshelves. Whether you’re a botany fan or you’re into memoirs, there is sure to be something on this list for you.

a graphic of the cover of There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib

There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib

With all the buzz around There’s Always This Year, it seems like readers have loved this book, and critics heartily agree. It was longlisted for the National Book Award and for an Andrew Carnegie Medal. Abdurraqib reflects on his childhood growing up in Columbus, Ohio, in the 1990s during the golden age of basketball. He uses his personal experience to springboard into ideas about the systems in place that decide who gets to “make” it and who doesn’t.

a graphic of the cover of How to Tell When We Will Die: On Pain, Disability, and Doom by Johanna Hedva

How to Tell When We Will Die: On Pain, Disability, and Doom by Johanna Hedva

In one of the most captivating reads of the year, Johanna Hedva examines what it’s like to live in a disabled body. In their viral essay, “Sick Woman Theory,” Hedva delves into ideas around the question, what does protesting look like when you’re a disabled, mostly housebound person? Crip theory, gender and sexuality, class politics—Hedva covers it all throughout the essay collection.

a graphic of the cover of Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham

Adam Higginbotham’s Challenger has been the it “dad book” of the year. What’s more, it won the Kirkus Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for an Andrew Carnegie Medal. On January 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded over the Atlantic. Higginbotham takes us back to the origins of the missions and everything that went wrong along the way.

cover of Deborah Jackson Taffa

Whiskey Tender: A Memoir by Deborah Jackson Taffa

Longlisted for an Andrew Carnegie Medal and a finalist for the National Book Award, Whiskey Tender has been one of the must-read memoirs of the year. A mixed-tribe Native, Taffa was always told that if she would assimilate and integrate into mainstream American culture, she’d achieve the “American Dream.” But Taffa realizes that to achieve the American ideal, she would have to give up her Native culture. In her memoir, Taffa examines the myths around Native integration and the detrimental impact it has had on Native communities throughout the decades.

a graphic of the cover of Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling by Jason De León

Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling by Jason De León

This National Book Award-winning book is one you won’t want to miss. Over the course of seven years, De León embedded himself in the world of human smuggling. Giving a rare insight into this world, De León follows smugglers—often called coyotes or guides—who lead migrants across the border from Mexico into the United States. His reporting pushes back against the stereotypes of smugglers and migrants, creating an engrossing, character-driven narrative.

Cover of By the Fire We Carry

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle

Everywhere you turn, By the Fire We Carry keeps appearing, including being longlisted for an Andrew Carnegie Medal. In the 1830s, the Muscogee were forcibly relocated and promised land, but this promise was broken when Oklahoma was created on their territory. Nagle details these events and follows the Supreme Court Case in 2020 when the Muscogee’s reservation was contested.

cover of Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie

In the summer of 2022, Salman Rushdie was about to give a talk on the importance of keeping writers safe when a man dressed all in black attacked him with a knife. Rushdie’s memoir chronicles the attack and its aftermath. Critics and readers haven’t stopped talking about Knife since it was announced, and it was a finalist for the National Book Award.

a graphic of the cover of The Light Eaters

The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth by Zoë Schlanger

Plant lovers rejoice! This one’s for you. Science reporter Zoë Schlanger delves into the world of all things plants. She examines plant ecosystems from around the world, marveling at the incredible adaptability of different species of plants. Schlanger discusses how scientists have discovered that plants hear sounds, recognize each other, and communicate over long distances.

cover of Another Word for Love by Carvell Wallace

Another Word for Love: A Memoir by Carvell Wallace

Longlisted for the Kirkus Prize, Another Word for Love follows Carvell Wallace as he navigates the world as a queer Black man in America. He experiences homelessness and later finds a safe haven with a young single mother in a mostly-white Pennsylvania town. As his life evolves, Wallace begins to reexamine the depth of love people can hold for one another.

a graphic of the cover of Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts

Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson

In this culinary memoir, former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson shares the stories behind her family’s treasured recipes. She follows generations of country Black cooks in Kentucky, each making their mark on the world. The book includes gorgeous photos of mouthwatering dishes and profiles of key figures from Wilkinson’s family history. With its stunning prose and emotional depth, it’s a must-read memoir of the year.

What a year for nonfiction! For more of the best books of the year, check out Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024 list.