Let’s Muse About Comic Book Museums

Starting in Europe, we have the Comics Art Museum in Brussels. Their permanent exhibitions cover the history of Belgian and European comic strips. The Cartoon Museum in London chronicles British comics and cartoons. It should not be confused with Athens’s own Cartoon Museum , which, naturally, highlights the history of Greek comics.

The days when people thought of comic books as nothing but cheap, childish entertainment will probably never end completely. Fortunately, there are now lots of people who recognize the value of this unique and powerful form of storytelling. That includes the folks behind these museums, which provide an elite platform from which to educate the public about the importance of comics (not to mention some good ideas for your next vacation).

Asian comics fans can enjoy the Kyoto International Manga Museum in Japan, which has collected hundreds of thousands of volumes and also teaches visitors about the hard work and creativity that go into creating a manga series. There’s also Taichung’s National Taiwan Museum of Comics, which is housed in a former prison complex.

Stateside, you can peruse the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, which features everything from underground comix to Batman film props. If you’re really feeling ambitious, the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, boasts the world’s largest collection of comics and cartoons. If you, like me, got into comics via superheroes, there’s always the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum in Elkhart, Indiana, which focuses exclusively on the history of superheroes both on the page and on the screen.

Or maybe you want to start with something comic-adjacent. In that case, Cheshire, Connecticut’s Barker Museum features toys and other collectibles based on classic comics and other properties. The Comic-Con Museum in San Diego celebrates the same nerdy pop culture as the convention itself does.

Phew! Who knew there were so many museums dedicated just to the history and preservation of comics? It really goes to show how far the medium has come and what an impact it has made on art and culture. I’m sure we can look forward to even more museums opening as comics continue to change and grow.

In the meantime, it looks like this is, in all likelihood, my last post of 2024. The Stack has changed a lot since the beginning of the year, and I’m more excited than ever to be able to bring you the latest releases, sarcastic analyses, and fun round-ups. I’ve already got some big plans for 2025!

Whatever you are or are not celebrating in the weeks ahead, take a little time to do something you enjoy and find relaxing. You’ve earned it.