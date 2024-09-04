10 Bookish Planners
As summer comes to an end, it’s an important time of renewal. In addition to the start of a new academic school year, it’s the end of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of all the trees shedding their leaves in preparation to grow again. The beginning of the school year was always exciting to me due in no small part to the acquisition of paper products and stationary. I loved a set of freshly sharpened pencils, a clean planner, and college-ruled notebooks. I also enjoyed arguing about my notebook and folder color-coding system with my friends. Math notebooks were always light blue—I refused to budge on that. As an adult, it’s just as fun to plan the beginning of your fall with bookish planners.
When looking for a planner as an adult, I like one with a bit of personality and cuteness. Writing things down is the best way for me to remember things, and I have to make time to write down my various appointments and tasks. More importantly, I have to want to make time, and I strongly believe that a quirky planner is the perfect way to make that happen. I also think they’re always a useful present for the holidays if you’re planning ahead. It’s the time of year to explore bookish planners, academic planners, and writing planners for all your author and book nerd friends.
Book Nerd Planners
American Library Association Recommended Reads and Undated Planner
To start, you can track your reading and get recommendations in this planner and reading log. $17
New York in Art 12-Month 2025 Engagement Calendar
Check out your favorite moments in art history with this New York-themed planner. $20
Organize your life with your favorite Jane Austen heroines with this bundle of daily and weekly planners. $7
My Little Book Of Spells vintage-like planner
Bring a little magic to your scheduling with this spell book-bound planner. $35
William Morris Daily Planner 2025
Since I’m a fan of A Marvellous Light by Freya Markse, in which William Morris wallpaper plays an important role, I’m highly considering this planner for 2025. $29
If you have a cat who enjoys sitting on or by your books to get your attention, these photos will look rather familiar. $17
School Planners
The New York Public Library Student Planner for 2024 – 2025
For students who have a love of books and spending time at the library, this planner will remind them of their favorite activity. $8
Librarian Academic Planner Weekly And Monthly: Aug-July Calendar And Organizer
Start to plan out the academic school year with this librarian-positive planner. $10
Planners for Writers
Personalized Portfolio with Pen + Weekly or Daily Planner
A great idea for a gift for someone who likes to have their desk items personalized. $39
Novel Writing Workbook Planner for Author
Stay on track with your novel, or give it to a friend who wants to jump-start their writing process. $20
If you want even more book-themed stationary after getting your bookish planners, try looking into bookish puzzles, coloring books, and literary greeting cards.