The Ultimate Guide to Literary Greeting Cards For Almost Any Occasion

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Are you looking to stock up on cards for the year? In need of a specific kind of greeting card for someone special in your life? For book lovers, look no further. Your guide to all things literary greeting cards is here!

Dig into birthday, holiday, life event, and even a host of blank literary greeting card options to meet your every need.

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Your Ultimate Guide to Literary Greeting Cards

Literary Birthday Cards

A shelf full of Happy Birthday. $5.

“To me, fair friend, you never can be old. For as you were when first your eye I eyed, such seems your beauty still,” reads this Shakespeare quote birthday card. $5.

Indeed, a birthday for the books! $5.

This is such a pretty birthday card! Bonus: it’s an instant download. $3.

Here’s another downloadable bookish birthday card. $3.

The perfect birthday card for mystery/detective lovers. $4.

Such a pretty set of bookshelves to celebrate a birthday. $4.50.

You can give yourself this happy birthday to my favorite book nerd card. $5.

Grab a personalized book birthday card, where your loved one has their own book on the front. $5.

A pretty card featuring origami. $6.50.

Grab a birthday card in the style of Penguin Books. $5 and up, as you can grab these in multi-packs.

May your birthday be full of great adventures, indeed! $4.50.

Clever! $4.50.

A card perfect for belated birthday greetings. $5.

It’s not a birthday. It’s a BOOKday. $4.50.

Don’t call someone old. Call them Victorian. $4.

Enjoy your stories! $2.

A lovely fairytale birthday card. $5.

You can choose from the kind of reader showcased on this book birthday card. $5.50.

I know even showing a photo of illustrated books with a cake on top will set some folks off about the sanctity of books, but for everyone else, this is a sweet book cake. $5.

Happy birthday, book lover! $5.50 and up.

A sweet sentiment. $5.

The due dates on this card being in the ’90s makes me feel real old. $4.50.

Another take on the library due date card. $4.50.

Personalize this bookshelf birthday card. $7.

Personalize this book birthday card. You’ll smile when you see what the inside of the card says. $4.50.

Bookish Anniversary Cards

Note: some of these cards will be perfectly appropriate for wedding cards or Valentine’s Day cards, too.

Swoon. $5.

Famous literary couples. $3.50.

Talk about really loving another person. $4.

This might be the opposite of romantic if you don’t like the smell of old books. $5.

An anniversary card for comic lovers. $4.50.

Love, old school. $4.

To taking many merry adventures together. $4.50.

~Once Upon a Time~ $5.

Of course, there’s a good Shakespeare anniversary card. $5.

Personalize this anniversary card in the style of a due date card with the important dates in your lives. $7 and up.

To couples who love to do nothing together. (I do not believe reading is nothing). $4.

You and books are all I need. $4.

Paper is the traditional first anniversary gift, so a card with a stack of books makes perfect sense. $4.50.

A gorgeous personalized wooden book card. This is special <3. $20 and up.

Literary Wedding Cards

Note that many of the above cards for anniversaries would also make for fine wedding cards. These are appropriate for couples exchanging cards with one another or cards from loved ones to the new couple.

A Penguin Books–themed card. $5.

“Where she loved, she loved passionately,” from Elizabeth Gaskell’s North and South. $7.

Big love. $4.

Wink, wink. $6.

Volumes and volumes of love. $4.50.

“I ask you to pass through life at my side – to be my second self, and best earthly companion” Charlotte Brontë wedding card. $4.

A beautiful fairytale-themed card. $4.50.

The dream life, right? $4.

The perfect card for Austenites. $4.

How cute are the book bride and groom? $4.

Literary Birth/Baby Announcements

The table of contents to the book of a new baby. $4.50.

The due date card is back, this time announcing a baby girl. $4.50.

There’s one for a baby boy, too. $4.50.

Personalize this adorable Jane Austen baby card. $7.

Literary Valentine’s Day Cards

Some of these cards are specifically Valentine’s Day themed, and of course, cards within the wedding and anniversary card categories might fit well here, too.

Frisky business. $3.50.

Maybe the most nerdy Valentine. $3.50.

“Literarily.” $4.50.

Heads up to comics lovers. A uniquely powerful Valentine. $5.

How swoon-worthy is this card? $4.50.

Bookstore walks ARE romantic. $4.

For the Anne of Green Gables fans. $7.

“I know for sure that love saves me and that it is here to save us all” Maya Angelou Valentine. $5.

But only in a non-creepy manner. $3.50.

“Let’s stay in and read our books” is my love language. $3.50.

Bookish Mother’s Day and Father’s Day Cards

This Maya Angelou quote card reads: “To describe my mother would be to describe a hurricane in its perfect power” (we’ll ignore the incorrect apostrophe here, okay?). $6.50.

A stack of literary moms who don’t compare to the one receiving the card. $4.50.

Mother’s Day with Ginny. $5.

Defining expectations (I know, groan). $4.50.

There are so few literary Father’s Day cards, so while this one is blank inside, it’d be a perfect choice. $5.

BOOkish Halloween cards

It’s a shame there aren’t more Halloween cards, honestly.

I love boo…ks, don’t you? $3.50.

The Poe-fect card and you can download and print it immediately. $3.50.

Literary Christmas/Winter Holiday Cards

Download and print this Merry Bookish Christmas card. $3.

Send this set of cards to your besties. $19 for eight.

“Have a literary Christmas!” $5.

And really, ANY day can be a Merry Bookmas day. $4.50.

And a bookish new year! $4.

Indeed! $4.50.

Season’s Readings to you and yours. $4.50.

May your holidays be filled with literary adventures. $4.50.

Send these holiday cards in bulk. $19 for a set of eight.

Perhaps you prefer to send tidings of eat, read, and be merry. $19 for eight.

Billy Shakes in a Santa hat is my favorite. $4 for the digital download.

It legit made me LOL. $7.

Bookish Thank You Cards

Choose a pretty book-themed thank you from a number of designs. $6.50.

Snag a whole set of book thank you cards. $22 for ten.

A downloadable thank you card with gorgeous books. $5.

“You’re the best. Thank you!” $5.

A Jane Austin thank you. $5.

Literary Sympathy and Retirement Cards

All of the books to help new retirees spend their time. $4.50.

A beautiful letterpress sympathy card. “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” by Thomas Campbell. $5.

Another gorgeous sympathy card. $5.

This card is one you can personalize and it would make for a great retirement or moving away card (among other options!). $4.50 and up.

Blank Literary Cards

Last, but not least, here’s a wide array of blank literary cards to customize for your own needs.

Shelves upon shelves. $5.

To my favorite book lover blank card. $4.

Hard agree on this books > people card. $4.

This library is filled with cats. $5.

Hi! $4.50.

Books are where we lose and find ourselves. $3.50.

A card for Sherlock fans and there are options to customize this one. $7.50.

A gorgeous rendering of Beatrix Potter’s home. $4.

“Though she be but little, she is fierce” William Shakespeare quote card. $5.

Cheers to many happy literary adventures to come! $5.50.

For even more bookish paper goods in your life, snag some bookish postcards and bookish notecards.