Your Favorite Queer Books of May
Every month, I round up the links that you all clicked on the most from last month’s Our Queerest Shelves newsletters. I love seeing which titles caught your eye — was it because you wanted to buy it right that second, or you just wanted to learn more about it? I can’t know that for sure, but it’s useful information to see what you’re most interested in. And while we’re at it, why not take a look at the most clicked-on Etsy items from last month?
This is one of the weekly bonus sends for paid subscribers to Our Queerest Shelves — but in case you missed the update, that subscription just got a lot more valuable for the same price! We’ve moved from Substack to the Book Riot site, and that means your subscription is now an All Access pass to all the paid content on Book Riot! That includes my twice-weekly newsletter Read Harder. Every week, I give recommendations for books that check off tasks on the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, plus recommendations for other reading challenges and themes. I also update you every Thursday on what I’ve been reading lately — most of which is queer — and which tasks I’ve completed. So, if you want even more of me in your inbox (I don’t know your life!), consider subscribing to Read Harder — if you’re a paid OQS subscriber, you get all that bonus content for free!
With that housekeeping out of the way, let’s talk about the most clicked-on Etsy items and books of May!
#3 Most Clicked On Etsy Item:
The third most clicked-on Etsy item in May was these moon earrings in the trans flag colors from the May 14th new releases round-up. The shop has other pride flag designs, too. $13
#2 Most Clicked On Etsy Item:
I’m glad you all clicked on these because they’re some of my favorite finds of May. These two agender pride shirts from the same store (Error 404: Gender Not Found and I Don’t Have a Gender, I Have Anxiety) were included in the Happy Agender Pride! newsletter. $33 each, sizes up to 5XL.
#1 Most Clicked On Etsy Item:
And this shouldn’t have been a surprise, but the most clicked-on Etsy item of last month was this Read Queer All Year tee shirt with an adorable raccoon that was included in the May 21st new releases round-up. $32
Now, let’s jump into the most clicked-on books from the May newsletters!
That’s it for me! Until next time, you can find me at my sapphic book blog the Lesbrary. You can hear me on All the Books, and you can also read my Book Riot posts and subscribe to my other Book Riot newsletter, Read Harder.
What’s your favorite queer book you read in May? Let’s chat in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.