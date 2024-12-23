Your Favorite Books of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge

Back in November, I sent out a survey about your experience with the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, including your favorite book you read for the challenge. A couple weeks ago, I shared some of those results, including pie charts and bar graphs for the data nerds. If you want to know the most and least popular tasks as well as how many books Read Harder Challengers read in a year, check out that post too!

Today, though, I’m sharing your answers to my favorite question on the survey: What’s your favorite book you’ve read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, and which task does it check off? The vast majority of the titles mentioned came up only once, but I’ve put together a list of the most frequently mentioned books and which tasks they fulfilled.