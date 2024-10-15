Taylor Swift The Era Tours book against a sparkly background
This is Not a Drill: Taylor Swift is Publishing a Book!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book is out November 29th, and it includes 500 photos from the tour accompanied by Taylor Swift's refelections.

There’s been a lot of rumors about Taylor Swift writing a book, and now we finally have confirmation: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book is out November 29th. This is a 256-page book with 500 pictures from the tour, accompanied by reflections written by Taylor Swift. It will be $40 and is available only through Target, which is also selling an exclusive The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album on vinyl and CD.

In an Instagram caption, Taylor Swift said,

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. […] Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”

