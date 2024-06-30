Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

In 2023, all of the Sherlock Holmes stories and novels finally hit public domain. The famous detective had already been adapted, parodied, and reshaped a million times over, but now, it’s official! Sherlock Holmes is the blueprint for the grumpy genius character. In current Sherlock Holmes adaptations, there are four basic categories. First up is a pastiche, or stories that are direct continuations of Doyle’s original works. These stories attempt to use Doyle’s unique style and voice to create a story that would fit right in with Sherlock’s canon adventures. Adaptations that reimagine Sherlock as a child or young adult allow for new settings and characters while still exploring Doyle’s world. Another category that is most popular in Middle Grade and Young Adult Sherlock Holmes adaptations is centered on a younger relative of Sherlock. These stories usually take place within the same timeframe as the original stories, but with an original character that happens to also have Sherlock’s keen sense of observation.

Stepping outside of the original 19th-century setting, contemporary Sherlock Holmes adaptations place the mysteries in fast-paced cities with high action and drama. The last category can actually be found in any combination of others: paranormal/ steampunk. Since Sherlock Holmes was published during the Victorian era, it makes sense that new twists would include steam engines, vampires, and clockwork machinery. Whether you prefer sticking to the 19th-century Sherlock and Watson or want to see your favorite detective in a modern police procedural, I've pulled the best YA twists on Sherlock Holmes for you to peruse. As a note, while Sherlock Holmes is an internationally beloved character, there are currently not as many Young Adult adaptations by authors of color. If you'd like to read more YA historical mysteries, here are a few of our recommendations: The Agency by Y.S. Lee, Drama and Danger by J.T. Williams, and Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee.



Now, the rest, they say, is elementary. Let's begin! The Case of the Missing Marquess by Nancy Springer Thanks to two Netflix films, Springer's Enola Holmes series is one of the better-known YA Sherlock Holmes adaptations. Fourteen-year-old Enola is the much younger sister of Mycroft and the already famous detective Sherlock. When their mother goes missing, it's off to finishing school with Enola, but not if Enola can help it! Fiercely independent and bright, Enola uses her own unique knowledge to solve multiple missing persons cases throughout the series. Eye of the Crow by Shane Peacock The Boy Sherlock series kicks off with this dark reimagining of the detective's teen years. At 13, Sherlock is a social misfit with a keen sense of observation. To keep himself occupied and away from his tormentors, Sherlock imagines solving murder cases. When his imaginings get too big, Sherlock finds himself at the center of a real murder. Young Miss Holmes Series by Kaoru Shintani One of the many manga adaptations of Sherlock Holmes features Christie, Sherlock's precocious niece. Christie hates studying and acting like a proper young lady but is quick and determined. At first, Christie joins her uncle and Dr. Watson on their cases, but it won't be long before Christie is solving cases on her own. The detailed retro artwork and high stakes will keep you glued until the last page.