8 Essential YA Books for Hispanic Heritage Month
Set between September 15 and October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the culture and contributions of Americans with roots in Spain, Latin America, and the Caribbean. This event’s history began more than half a century ago, when President Lyndon Johnson began a Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968. It expanded to a full month under President Ronald Reagan in 1988. That same year, it was enacted into law.
A handful of important historical events fall under this 30-day period, including the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.
As with most other things, here at Book Riot, we like to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with books, which is why I gathered a list of eight excellent YA novels by Hispanic or Caribbean authors, and/or about teenagers whose ancestors came from Hispanic or Caribbean countries. There’s something for everyone: you prefer your YA realistic? You’ll love Furia. You prefer fantasy? The Sunbearer Trials will, no exaggeration, change your life. You can’t resist a romance? You Don’t Have a Shot will make you giddy. Wherever you start, you can’t go wrong with these eight beautiful stories.
Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
Set in Argentina, Furia follows teen soccer star Camila “La Furia” Hassan as she attempts to fulfill her dreams. But it isn’t as easy as all that: she needs to keep her soccer-playing a secret from her parents, and a boy who was once very important to her is back in town. How can Camila push past the obstacles and achieve everything she wants?
Yaqui Delgado Wants to Kick Your Ass by Meg Medina
Piddy Sanchez has no idea who Yaqui Delgado is, which is why she’s very confused when someone tells her “Yaqui Delgado wants to kick your ass.” Yaqui’s bullying increases until Piddy’s life becomes unbearable…but she’s not willing to give up without a fight.
A Girl’s Guide to Love & Magic by Debbie Rigaud
To Cicely, a Haitian American teenager living in Brooklyn, the annual West Indian Day Parade held in her neighborhood is one of the best times of year. She’s looking forward to hanging out with her aunt Mimose, a social media influencer with a penchant for Haitian vodou, this year…only, “hanging out” becomes “going on a scavenger hunt with her friend and her crush to save her aunt from possession.” You know. As teens do.
The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
Once every decade, the Sun chooses ten semidioses aged 13-18 to participate in The Sunbearer Trials. The winner’s task is considered an honor, but the loser’s? It’s the greatest honor of them all: being sacrificed to Sol himself in order to fuel the Sun Stones and keep the people of Reino del Sol protected for ten years.
Teo, a Jade semidiós and the trans son of the goddess of birds, isn’t worried…until Sol chooses him to participate.
Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
When Ana Torres dies, her younger sisters Jessica, Iridian, and Rosa, are left haunted. But when strange occurrences begin to happen a year later, they must wonder if the haunting is literal.
You Don’t Have a Shot by Racquel Marie
Valentina “Vale” Castillo-Green made a mistake, one that might have consequences for all her soccer dreams and ambitions: she got into a fight with long-time rival Leticia Ortiz. During playoffs, no less.
Her childhood soccer camp seems like a haven now…until she finds out that she and Leticia will co-captain a team with a shot at playing in front of college scouts. Vale and Leticia have no choice but to form an alliance. But can it turn into more?
Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa
Ander Martínez isn’t too sure they’re ready to leave their beloved home for art school. But when they meet Santiago López Alvarado, the new waiter at their family’s taquería, they begin to see the world through new eyes. For Ander and Santi, falling in love feels only natural. But when ICE agents come for Santi, their happy ever after looks extremely uncertain.
Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
As far as Juliet is concerned, interning with Harlowe Brisbane, the author of her favorite book, is a dream come true. And she particularly needs dreams to come true after the fallout of coming out to her mother. But when Harlowe’s brand of feminism turns out to be less than inclusive, Juliet’s summer suddenly seems a lot more daunting.
Looking for more books to fill National Hispanic Heritage Month? Try these 5 under the radar books about Latine history, and these 15 children’s books.