8 Essential YA Books for Hispanic Heritage Month

Set between September 15 and October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the culture and contributions of Americans with roots in Spain, Latin America, and the Caribbean. This event’s history began more than half a century ago, when President Lyndon Johnson began a Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968. It expanded to a full month under President Ronald Reagan in 1988. That same year, it was enacted into law.

A handful of important historical events fall under this 30-day period, including the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.