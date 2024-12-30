Works Entering the Public Domain in 2025

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Nightbitch Now Streaming on a TV Near You After weeks spent trying to find a showing at a local theater as homework for an episode of the Book Riot Podcast, I fired up Hulu over the weekend and discovered that Nightbitch was already available for streaming. The horror comedy starring Amy Adams first made its theatrical premiere on Friday, December 6, landing on Hulu less than a month later on December 27. Based on the bestselling 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch follows a former artist turned stay-at-home mother who, though enamored of her child, is bone-tired and deeply unsatisfied with the daily trappings of suburban domesticity. Things take a surreal turn when she exhibits some canine behaviors, and then the situation gets full-out feral. You can stream Nightbitch on Hulu now and look for the podcast episode next week.

50 Wonderful Things from 2024 I look forward to NPR’s annual list of 50 Wonderful Pop Culture Things every year, a lighthearted reminder of the good stuff that happened in books, TV, and film. The list isn’t of a “best of” flavor like so many things are this time of year, but just a compilation of good stuff. Good can mean moving or hilarious, inventive or irreverent, achingly beautiful, or just plain fun. This year has felt heavy, and there’s a lot of uncertainty as we head into the new year. But, as Linda Holmes points out, “it never hurts to look back on the year and realize that in fact, delight was upon you over and over.”

Some bookish highlights: the TV adaptation of Presumed Innocent; the first sentence of Tracy Sierra’s novel Nightwatching; the film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Nickel Boys; FX’s historical epic Shōgun based on the novel by James Clavell; and Liz Moore’s mystery, The God Of The Woods.

10 Contemporary Romance Novels Where Consent Is Hot

Consent isn’t just non-negotiable; it’s hot. No definitely means no, but the yes is so very important, especially at this moment when women’s bodies and rights are under attack in the U.S. As Ann Mai Yee Jensen explains, “how our society understands the role of consent in love and sex is in a perilous place, and romance novels contribute important messages about these dynamics.” These 10 contemporary romance novels all contain examples of enthusiastic—and very sexy—consent.