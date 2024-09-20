Why Doctor Doom Is the Greatest Supervillain of All Time

Jessica Plummer has lived her whole life in New York City, but she prefers to think of it as Metropolis. Her day job is in books, her side hustle is in books, and she writes books on the side (including a short story in Sword Stone Table from Vintage). She loves running, knitting, and thinking about superheroes, and knows an unnecessary amount of things about Donald Duck. Follow her on Twitter at @jess_plummer. View All posts by Jessica Plummer

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios made the surprise announcement that the Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom would be played by Robert Downey, Jr. This was an unexpected choice, to say the least, given that Downey is, uh, already pretty well known for playing a different MCU character. It was also controversial, not least because he’s got some pretty big boots (and a cloak and an iron mask) to fill. Because Doctor Doom is, quite simply, the greatest comic book supervillain of all time.

That's a bold claim, so before I back it up, let's give some background: Victor Von Doom was introduced in Fantastic Four #5 (July 1962) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, making him older than Spider-Man (just barely), the X-Men, and certainly — ahem — Iron Man. In the story, Doom encases the entire Baxter Building in an impenetrable net; takes the Invisible Girl hostage; and forces the rest of the team to travel back in time (using a time machine Doom invented himself, because of course he did) to steal Blackbeard's treasure, so that Doom could use the enchantment laid on the gems by Merlin (yes, that Merlin) to take over the world. Our first sight of Doom in Fantastic Four #5. Please note the freaking VULTURE and the oversized FF chess pieces. Do you think he made those himself? Let's just take a moment to appreciate everything about that plan, shall we?



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Because Doctor Doom has never for one second gotten less over the top than he was in 1962. He’s the human embodiment of “yes, and.” He is a monarch of the fictional European country Latveria and also Mr. Fantastic’s college rival and also one of the foremost scientific geniuses in the Marvel Universe and also a dark wizard and also one of the most formidable supervillains in the multiverse and also unofficial godfather to Reed and Sue’s daughter. If you look up the word “baroque” in the dictionary, there’s a picture of Doctor Doom. He wears an iron mask and a hooded cloak at all times. He rules the inexplicably devoted subjects of his dainty little cuckoo clock country with a fist as iron as the aforementioned mask. He built an army of identical Doombots that look just like him. He’s a dark wizard. I mean, come on. He constantly refers to himself in the third person, and his name is Victor Von Doom. By all rights, he should be a joke. The internet’s favorite Doom panel. You’ve probably seen it Photoshopped to say “Fool! Doctor Doom toots as he pleases!” which is honestly equally in character. And yet he is genuinely one of the heavy hitters in the Marvel Universe, capable of shocking acts of destruction and cruelty (and sometimes heroism, just to keep things interesting). He’s killed countless innocent people. He sacrificed his first love, Valeria, to demons in exchange for magic armor made out of her skin and then named Reed and Sue’s daughter after her. (He got to name the baby because he delivered her. Obviously.) Mephisto, Marvel’s version of the devil, has called Doom his greatest enemy.