Take This Queero Quiz to Find Out Which Queer Superhero You Are
It’s both Pride month and Heroines and Heroes Day, so I’m here to help you answer the question you’ve all been asking yourselves: Which super queer superhero are you? Comic publishers at Marvel, DC, and beyond have been introducing more superheroes across the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag, as well as outing some familiar faves. So which one of these canonically queer superheroes shares your magical energy? Take this queero quiz to find out!
I’ll admit it: I’m not an expert on all things superhero. I didn’t have much interest in comics and heroes and villains before I met my spouse, a certified supernerd. But then I learned that some heroes are queer now (or always have been, if you’re willing to read between the lines), and suddenly I was into it. It’s almost as if writing diverse characters makes your art more interesting for fans. Huh! Who’d’ve thought?
Fast forward fourteen years and I’ve seen way more action-packed superhero movies, read comic books, and gone down the rabbit hole of queer fan theories, all of which have given me the superpower to make this silly quiz for you. Let’s dive into the queer quiz and help you find your secret superhero identity!
Take the Queero Quiz
Queero Quiz Results
Batwoman
You’re lesbian hero Kate Kane, AKA Batwoman! You love using your money and power to fight evil, and you enjoy making a dramatic entrance with a glamorous cape.
Escapade
You’re trans hero Shela Sexton, AKA Escapade! You may be pretty new on the superhero scene, but you’ve got the cleverness and pizzazz to make anyone who underestimates you regret it.
Iceman
You’re gay hero Bobby Drake, AKA Iceman! Some may be turned off by your frosty exterior, but like ice, you’re transparent and refreshingly chill.
Mystique
You’re nonbinary/pansexual hero and shapeshifter Mystique! You believe the gender binary is a scam, one you don’t mind scamming back sometimes, and you know that “antihero” just means cooler than your average superhero.
Northstar
You’re gay hero Jean-Paul Beaubier, AKA Northstar! As Marvel’s first gay superhero, you’re a trailblazer. In fact, your superhuman speed makes you ahead of the curve on most things.
Robin
You’re bisexual hero Tim Drake, AKA Robin! You’re clever, athletic, and don’t mind being the sidekick sometimes, as long as it means you get to wear a cute outfit.
Valkyrie
You’re bisexual hero Valkyrie! You’re tough as nails and know how to wield a sword. Some may call you bossy, but I say you’ve got leadership skills.
Wasp
You’re asexual hero Nadia van Dyne, AKA Wasp! You may be small — sometimes subatomically so — but anyone who thinks you can be easily squished is sorely mistaken.
