24 Trailblazing Women in Comics for Women’s History Month 2024

The comic book industry is infamously male-dominated, especially on the superhero side of things. Even today, when comics are more mainstream than they have been in half a century, the industry itself skews male: male editors, male writers, male artists. Still, the ratio has been gradually shifting over the past couple of decades, with names like Raina Telgemeier and Ngozi Ukazu topping the bestseller lists and Marie Liu and Mariko Tamaki cleaning up at awards seasons.

But as heartening as these recent changes are, it’s important to remember that women in comics are not a new phenomenon. On the contrary, women have been there from the very beginning as writers, as artists, and as editors. Some were uncredited; some were driven out of the industry. Some broke away from the constraints of superheroes and newspaper strips to the less rigid world of independent comics; some did the work quietly for decades as the world changed around them; and some created beloved, multimillion-dollar properties.