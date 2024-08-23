A Thrilling YA Mystery You Won’t Want to Put Down

Speaking of TBRs, this book has been on my TBR since it first came out back in 2021 (doesn’t that feel like a million years ago?). When You Look Like Us is a page-turner of a mystery that examines important social issues, which you might have guessed already from the title. I’m bummed it took me so long to get around to this one, but I’m so glad I finally did.

This book follows Jay Murphy, a junior in high school who was raised by his grandmother, Mimi, after his father died and his mother ended up in jail. Jay is doing everything he can to take care of his grandmother and his sister Nic. He just got a job at Taco Bell and also makes a little extra money on the side writing papers for his classmates. Overall, everything is going well at school, at work, and with his girlfriend, but it all comes crashing down when his sister Nic disappears.

Immediately, Jay can’t help but blame himself. The night before Nic’s disappearance, he got a phone call from her and chose to ignore it. Then, when she doesn’t come home right away, he assumes it’s just Nic being Nic and that she’s probably just off somewhere with her drug-dealing boyfriend. So like the good brother he is, he tries to cover for her. But as the days pass and Nic doesn’t come home, Jay wonders how things might have gone differently if he’d answered that call. Or if he’d let someone know she was missing the moment he realized it.

By the time Jay finally reaches out to the Newport News police department, Nic has been missing for several days. He’s starting to really worry something bad must have happened to her. The police, however, seem less concerned. A girl from a “bad” neighborhood? A girl who associates with drug dealers? A girl who has a drug habit herself? Whatever happened to her, it’s probably her fault. At least that seems to be the attitude of the authorities. Jay refuses to leave it at that though. Thankfully, he doesn’t have to search for her alone. With the help of his friend Riley, Jay will stop at nothing to uncover the truth of what happened to his sister, and, if she’s still out there somewhere, to bring her home.

It’s impossible to read this book and not immediately fall in love with Jay, a character who is so dynamic and so thoughtful and caring about the people in his life. As our narrator, Jay acknowledges how missing Black girls, especially ones from poor neighborhoods, are often not priorities for law enforcement. Jay explores those difficult but very real truths all while never losing hope. And the way this mystery unfolds is very satisfying.

If you’re like me and you’ve had this one on your TBR for a while, it’s time to pick it up!