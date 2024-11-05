What Your Patrons Are Hearing About, and More Library News
For your collection development news this week, I have some BookTok updates, some reading lists, and books that your patrons are probably hearing about in the news.
BookTok Updates
Special first editions of new books are seeing a surge in popularity, thanks in part to TikTok. When I was doing the fiction ordering at my last library, I definitely saw an uptick in fancy first editions through our main vendors.
Quick-reading BookTok favorites.
Inside the political book machine. Okay, it’s not about BookTok specifically, but I sometimes think of BookTok as a publishing machine, so this link is going here.
Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists
5 children’s books about Diwali.
9 sports romance novels to help kick off football season.
7 books channeling the mythic horror of girlhood.
7 true stories that read like thrillers.
What Your Patrons Are Hearing About
The Mighty Red – Louise Erdrich (New York Times, Washington Post)
Karla’s Choice – Nick Harkaway (The Guardian, New York Times)
Patriot – Alexei Navalny (New York Times, Washington Post)
From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir – Lisa Marie Presley (New York Times, People, USA Today, Washington Post)
Lifeform – Jenny Slate (LA Times, New York Times, People)
Which of these books are you most likely to read along with your patrons?