Check Your Shelf

What Your Patrons Are Hearing About, and More Library News

This week's library tea includes everything from children's books about Diwali to quick BookTok faves and the mythic horror of girlhood.

For your collection development news this week, I have some BookTok updates, some reading lists, and books that your patrons are probably hearing about in the news.

BookTok Updates

Special first editions of new books are seeing a surge in popularity, thanks in part to TikTok. When I was doing the fiction ordering at my last library, I definitely saw an uptick in fancy first editions through our main vendors.

Quick-reading BookTok favorites.

Inside the political book machine. Okay, it’s not about BookTok specifically, but I sometimes think of BookTok as a publishing machine, so this link is going here.

Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists

5 children’s books about Diwali.

9 sports romance novels to help kick off football season.

7 books channeling the mythic horror of girlhood.

7 true stories that read like thrillers.

8 historical fiction novels set in Scotland.

What Your Patrons Are Hearing About

cover of The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich

The Mighty Red – Louise Erdrich (New York Times, Washington Post)

Karla’s Choice – Nick Harkaway (The Guardian, New York Times)

Patriot – Alexei Navalny (New York Times, Washington Post)

From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir – Lisa Marie Presley (New York Times, People, USA Today, Washington Post)

Lifeform – Jenny Slate (LA Times, New York Times, People)

