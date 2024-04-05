The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024 (So Far)
We’re a quarter of the way through the year, if you can believe it, which makes it a good time to look back at the state of books so far in 2024. Goodreads has just released a list of 51 Nonfiction Hits of 2024 (So Far), separated into Essays, Memoirs, History & Biography, Science, and General Nonfiction. These are the books that have been added by Goodreads users to their Read and Want to Read shelves the most, as well as gathering a lot of positive reviews.
Here are a few of the best and buzziest nonfiction books of 2024 so far:
Essays
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
You Get What You Pay For: Essays by Morgan Parker
Like Love: Essays and Conversations by Maggie Nelson
Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe
I Finally Bought Some Jordans: Essays by Michael Arceneaux
Memoirs
Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley
The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul
This American Ex-Wife by Lyz Lenz
Sociopath: A Memoir by Patric Gagne
Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine by Uché Blackstock
History & Biography
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson
Not Your China Doll: The Wild and Shimmering Life of Anna May Wong by Katie Gee Salisbury
A History of the World in Twelve Shipwrecks by David Gibbins
Science, Technology & Health
Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet by Hannah Ritchie
Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture by Kyle Chayka
Burn Book: A Tech Love Story by Kara Swisher
General Nonfiction
The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality by Amanda Montell
Why We Read: On Bookworms, Libraries, and Just One More Page Before Lights Out by Shannon Reed
To see all 51 of the Nonfiction Hits of 2024 (So Far), check out the full list on Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
