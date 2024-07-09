Viola Davis is Cowriting a Book With James Patterson

James Patterson has recently hit the bestseller list for the umpteenth time with Eruption, written from notes by the late Michael Crichton, but he has an even more high profile collaboration on the horizon. He and EGOT winning actress and producer Viola Davis will be cowriting a novel for Little, Brown and Company to be published in 2025 or 2026.

The novel will follow a judge in the Southern U.S. who is contemplating a decision that will change not only her county, but the entire country. As she grapples with the moral implications of this judgement, her career — and life — are put at risk.