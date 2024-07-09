Viola Davis is Cowriting a Book With James Patterson
James Patterson has recently hit the bestseller list for the umpteenth time with Eruption, written from notes by the late Michael Crichton, but he has an even more high profile collaboration on the horizon. He and EGOT winning actress and producer Viola Davis will be cowriting a novel for Little, Brown and Company to be published in 2025 or 2026.
The novel will follow a judge in the Southern U.S. who is contemplating a decision that will change not only her county, but the entire country. As she grapples with the moral implications of this judgement, her career — and life — are put at risk.
Viola Davis, who has previously published a bestselling memoir titled Finding Me, said she is “beyond excited to partner with the legendary James Patterson on our novel. James’s ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him. Writing about a character as compelling as Judge Mary Stone has been an extraordinary experience, and I believe readers will be deeply moved by her journey. This collaboration is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the fruits of our creative synergy with the world.”
James Patterson said, “It is an honor to work with Viola Davis. I’ve long admired Viola as an actress, producer, and writer. Her memoir, Finding Me, was among the most insightful and uplifting I’ve ever read. Her gift of storytelling in film and beyond, as well as her generous spirit, is without peer. And there has rarely been a more important time to spotlight the subjects raised in this novel. I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola.”
