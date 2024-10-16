Vampires Take Historical Fiction

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Spooky Season is finally upon us! For eleven months out of the year, horror is a genre I don’t think about that much. It’s not that I dislike it; it’s just not usually my go-to genre. That all changes come October. As soon as the clock hits midnight, I drag out all my ceramic pumpkins and smoking cauldrons and turn into a full-on horror fiend. I’ve carefully saved up every creepy, crawly, atmospheric horror read I can find all year, and now is the time to break them out. My semi-repressed love of all things creepy and crawly comes out in full force. Whether it be books about witches, haunted houses, family curses, monsters, or vampires, I’m game. I want all the Halloween-themed reads.

I still tend to avoid books that are scary just for the sake of being scary, but horror —especially gothic horror — is just the thing. That’s where vampires come in. Aside from ghosts, it doesn’t get much more gothic than vampires. Dark passageways, plucky heroines, villainous rogues, and dangerous secrets — that’s what gothic fiction is made of! A good Vampire story is all that and more. My love of gothic horror is probably why I’m also especially drawn to historical vampire stories.