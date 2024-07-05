12 Thrillers to Read This Summer

Walter Mosley has an extensive list of authored books (and he writes in every genre!), so it was a bit daunting when I was searching for which book of his to read after Debbie Doesn’t Do It Anymore—which I obviously picked also because of the title. The second I saw the title The Man in My Basement, I needed to know the who, why, and how of it all. The book turned out to have really interesting, strange, and wtf answers for how a Black man ends up with a white man and a cage in his basement.

And if you’re a fan of adaptations, it’s currently being made into a film.