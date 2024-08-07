Underconsumption Core for Readers

“Underconsumption” is trending, and according to comment sections, it’s just living like a normal human being. Underconsumption, which prioritizes using what you already have and mindful spending, is likely a reaction to the influencer-inspired excess of attempting to keep up with micro trends and “Amazon Must-Buys” in every conceivable category. Underconsumption encourages us to step back and consider the financial, environmental, and mental health impacts of forever sprinting on that treadmill. It may feel a little silly to romanticize things like not buying a new product until you’ve finished the last one, but why not use the influencing power of social media and trends to encourage better choices? So, what does underconsumption core look like for readers? Well, I’ll tell you what it doesn’t look like: subscribing to multiple book boxes filled with cute but useless tchotchkes that will gather dust until you eventually throw them out — not to mention books you would not have bought otherwise. It doesn’t look like spending hundreds of dollars on special edition sprayed edges of a book you’re not actually going to read. It doesn’t look like spending more money than you have to try to fill out your bookshelf to match the aesthetics of the people you follow on social media. Those shelves and shelves of books with turned-out sprayed edges may be cute, but are they really worth the money (and resources), especially if they’re not books you’re really interested in?

Okay, I'll cut my spredges rant off there. Let's talk about what underconsumption does look like when it comes to books and reading. I've included photos from my own reading life. Excuse the questionable picture quality: my phone is on its last legs and has trouble taking photos…underconsumption core! 1) A library card. Let's start off with the obvious: the underconsumption core readers need to have a library card. Borrowing books is easier on the planet and easier on the wallet. Plus, your borrowing numbers help libraries to lobby for more funding. Library cards can also be used to access ebooks and audiobooks — and, depending on the library, a lot more. I get access to The New York Times with mine, plus access to movies, TV shows, video games, museum passes, and more.



2) Used books. One of the best ways to curb consumption is to use what you already have. This is my copy of Animal Farm I've had since I was about 11, when I first read it. It's held together with tape, but it's still readable. When I decide to get rid of books, I bring them to the used bookstore in town and trade them in for credit so I can get books that way. If you don't have a used bookstore around, try browsing thrift stores — or even Facebook Marketplace! Books can last hundreds of years, so it's better to use the copies already in existence when possible, even if they're a little rough around the edges. Often, though, you can find used books that still look brand new!