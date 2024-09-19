Two Upcoming Romances to Tempt Your TBR and New Love Books To Love!

I am a HUGE fan of Catriona Silvey’s genre-bending debut novel Meet Me in Another Life. It was probably my favorite novel of 2021, and I have read it half a dozen times. So you bet your sweet bippy I am excited for her new book! While Meet Me leaned heavily into science fiction, this one sounds like it’s more on the kissy-kissy side. It’s about a rogue attendee of a time-travel tour from the future, and a Cambridge student who dreams of being a world-renowned writer. Student Joe spends his spare time scribbling stories down between classes in 2005; Esi has slipped away from her time-travel tour group in the hopes of changing her past at Cambridge. It’s there that Esi meets Joe. What he doesn’t know is that in Esi’s future, he is known as a world-famous author. His dreams came true! But their meeting changes Joe’s future and Esi’s past and everything gets messy. (Mesi?) Especially when Esi tries to help Joe woo his crush, Diana, and he falls for Esi instead. How will this pair solve their paradox? (FYI: the author’s first name is pronounced like Katrina.)