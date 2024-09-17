Love Is Immortal in These Comics
Who says we’re only allowed to talk about love on Valentine’s Day? Today’s themed recs are sure to please the romantic in you — or you can stick with the new releases if lovey-dovey stuff isn’t your jam.
Bookish Goods
Blank Comic Book Notebook by GatherGifts
Perfect for the aspiring comic book artist, this notebook features blank panels for you to create your own story. On sale through October 1! $10
New Graphic Novels and Comics Out This Week
The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini by David Calcano
Mancini wrote some of the most iconic themes in film and TV history, from The Pink Panther to Peter Gunn. This biography traces his journey from a movie-loving kid to musical genius.
Botchan by Sōseki Natsume, Adapted by Kaori Okura
Botchan is an upstanding young man prepared to start a new career as a teacher in a small rural town — or at least, he thinks he’s ready. Rowdy students and backstabbing coworkers make it difficult for Botchan to find his true friends. Can he figure it out before he gets run out of town…or worse?
Graphic Novels About Gods in Love
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: gods in love! Love is hard enough when you’re an ordinary mortal, but when you have the power to reshape reality? The complications can reach a whole new level…
Lore Olympus Volume One by Rachel Smythe
The quintessential comic about divine romance, the award-winning Lore Olympus retells the story of Hades and Persephone with a modern twist. After bumping into each other at a party, our star-crossed gods will have to overcome familial, political, and societal pressure if they want to be happy together.
Ennead Volume One by Mojito
Why should the Greek gods get to have all the fun? This series follows the Egyptian god Seth as he tries to fend off Horus’s attempts to retake the throne in the name of his father, whom Seth killed. Meanwhile, the two gods are also…falling in love? Mature and Older Teen versions are available, so make sure of which version you want before you hit that order button!
Finally, I would like to wish you all a happy Hispanic Heritage Month! It started this weekend and will last through October 15. I don’t have anything special planned this time around, but I’m sure you can find some great themed posts here on Book Riot all month long!
