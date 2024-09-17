10 Steamy Romantasy Books That Will Make You Blush

Let’s change the tune a bit, okay? Because The Coven is a dark, gothic romantasy novel set inside the walls of a mysterious and magical university. The story is about a young woman named Willow who only wants to protect her younger brother. Because of this, she enrolls at the prestigious Hollow’s Grove University and meets the infuriating Headmaster, Alaric Grayson Thorne, a man who loathes her as much as he desires her.

Oh, and the spice? You aren’t ready for it!