10 Steamy Romantasy Books That Will Make You Blush
Some readers love a steamy romance. Some others adore a fantasy story. But why not have both? Take a deep, layered, fantasy story and mix it up with a romance plot that will make you swoon with sweet moments but also make you blush with spicy scenes. If you love the sound of that, prepare yourself! These steamy romantasy books will undoubtedly make you red in the face, because the spice is spicing and the heat is through the roof.
Caution: Spice levels are high!
In this list, I’ve kept it to romantasy books that have high levels of steamy content. We’re not talking about one or two chilis in the steamy-ometer. No, these are romantasy books that will definitely make you blush, close your book immediately, and fan yourself. Because of this, I don’t recommend reading these novels in public. Not because of the content or the spiciness — I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to be embarrassed by what you read! But because of the uncontrollable giggles you’ll have when your favorite couple finally succumbs to their desire. Or the blush that will be easy to notice when that particular scene you’ve been waiting for is finally shown.
You won’t only get a passionate love story: these steamy romantasy books have impressive world-building, layered and interesting characters, and a plot so intricate that you won’t be able to stop reading. From exiled princesses wanting revenge to spice farmers helping demons save themselves from a wicked witch, it’s impossible to have a boring moment while reading them.
Read These Steamy Romantasy Books Now
Fear the Flames by Olivia Rose Darling
Fear the Flames is a newly-released steamy romantasy book about an exiled princess who is ready to take back her dragons with the help of her father’s enemy. Expect a dagger-to-the-throat scene, a lot of sexual tension, bickering, reluctant allies to lovers, a thrilling heist, and steamy moments that’ll make you down a huge glass of water.
The Coven by Harper L. Woods
Let’s change the tune a bit, okay? Because The Coven is a dark, gothic romantasy novel set inside the walls of a mysterious and magical university. The story is about a young woman named Willow who only wants to protect her younger brother. Because of this, she enrolls at the prestigious Hollow’s Grove University and meets the infuriating Headmaster, Alaric Grayson Thorne, a man who loathes her as much as he desires her.
Oh, and the spice? You aren’t ready for it!
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
One of the best steamy romantasy books out right now is Kimberly Lemming’s That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon, a hilarious and entertaining story about a spice trader who accidentally saves a demon and suddenly finds herself helping the handsome demon save his fellow demons from an evil witch.
If we’re talking about the perfect romance novel, you must include this book, because it provides action, comedy, romance, and a lot of spice(!)
A Soul to Keep by Opal Reyne
Monsters, brides, cottages, and more await you inside the pages of A Soul to Keep. The first book of the Duskwalker Brides kickstarts a wild, intriguing story about a young woman shunned from her village and offered as a sacrifice to a deadly monster.
The book is a 500-page slow-burn romance between two beings who couldn’t be more different, but somehow they find their match in each other. You’ll be anticipating Reia and Orpheus finally succumbing to their desire after the delicious tension they build throughout the first part of the book.
King of Battle and Blood by Scarlett St. Clair
This is a romantasy novel that, from the very first page, you know is going to be a steamfest. King of Battle and Blood is a bloody, passionate tale of vampires, queens, magic, and fated love. For the readers who love a bloodthirsty heroine, Isolde is going to become your new favorite.
Isolde de Lara is getting married…to the king of the vampires. She’s ending a years-long war, but that doesn’t mean she is excited to do it. Also, she has the task to kill him. After a failed assassination attempt, though, Isolde is committed to finding other ways to defy him.
A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Freya Maske’s steamy, historical romantasy is what dreams are made of. Set in an alternative Edwardian England, this book — and series — is perfect for fans of Bridgerton.
Robin is starting on a minor governmental position when Edwin comes knocking on his door, asking for Robin’s predecessor and telling him that magic is real. They realize the colleague Edwin is looking for has been missing for a while, so now they have to pair up to uncover all the secrets and mysteries surrounding the disappearance.
The Witch Collector by Charissa Weaks
For the readers who crave a steamy enemies-to-lovers, slow-burn, action-packed romantasy, this book is the one for you.
The Witch Collector follows Raina Bloodgood, whose sister was stolen by the Frost King. She has been plotting revenge since then, and now, when the Witch Collector has come to collect one of them again, she will be ready for him. But when a sinister threat sets fire to her life, the only one left standing alongside her is the Witch Collector himself. Together, they must join forces if they want to save their kingdom from destruction.
Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi (OCT. 1)
Let’s leave all the high fantasy books and intense stories behind and venture into the realm of cozy fantasy novels. Specifically, let’s talk about Best Hex Ever, a cozy romantasy book that, while it’s light-hearted and deliciously cute, it’s also very steamy.
One thing Dina Whitlock knows how to do is bake mouth-watering goodies. She has her very own London café where she serves magic-infused pastries. Not many people know about the magic and the curse she has — the person she falls in love with will suffer a string of bad luck the minute they start having feelings for her. When she meets a handsome man during a wedding weekend, she is committed to trying to undo this hex!
Feed by Aveda Vice
Aveda Vice’s Feed is the scorching-hot prequel of Yours, Insatiably. I want to recommend Feed first because it really sets up the story before the main dish, but if you’re looking for a sexy, spicy erotic monster romance, look no further than Feed.
The book follows coworkers Avirin and Pye who barely get along. But after a mishap with an app, their relationship grows into something they never expected.
One Night, One Bite by Dria Andersen
It wouldn’t be a true steamy romantasy list if I didn’t add Dria Andersen. If you’ve read her books, you know what I’m talking about. But if you haven’t read any, do it, and then you’ll come back and agree with me. All of her books could be here easily, but I wanted to specifically mention this paranormal vampire romantasy that simply is to die for.
In this novella, you’ll get to meet Raven, a witch, and Bas, a vampire. It all starts at a vampire club on Valentine’s Day, where these two meet one night and realize that the attraction between them is undeniable. Though Raven is still on the fence to start a new relationship after a disastrous divorce, Bas will pull out the big guns to make her see that they’re fated to be together.
